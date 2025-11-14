Blue Devil Country

Duke’s Defensive Approach Detailed by Josiah Green

Duke's defensive tackle explained the defense's mindset and preparation heading into Saturday's matchup against Virginia

Logan Lazarczyk

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Josiah Green (4) sacks Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Defensive production and effectiveness have not been present for the Duke Blue Devils in recent weeks, and that narrative has to change in Week 12 against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Giving up 41 points per game in the last two outings is not acceptable, and is not good enough moving forward if the Blue Devils want to clinch a berth in the ACC Championship game.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) scores against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle Josiah Green is one of the leaders on that side of the ball, and he understands the task at hand for this unit in the coming weeks.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability on Tuesday, Green explained what the defense's mindset is for Virginia and beyond.

Green's Thoughts

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; The UConn Huskies take on the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
  • "For me, the [defensive line], and the defense as a whole, our mentality is now, especially, nameless, faceless," Green said. "It doesn't matter what opponent you're playing, it could be Clemson, it could be Alabama, it could be [Connecticut]. It doesn't matter who it is; the opponent you are facing is nameless and faceless."
Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
  • "You need to trust the coaches on the [scheme]," Green continued. "I think we're just revamping our trust and connectivity within the defense. Understanding that it doesn't matter who you play, as long as you execute what you're coached, the result is going to be fine, it's going to turn out okay. We need to keep re-establishing that trust amongst each other and with the coaches that we are going to be good."
Duke Blue Devils safety Ma'Khi Jones (26) goes to tackle Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned, Duke's defense has been lackluster and virtually non-existent over the course of the past two weeks, allowing more than 40 points per game in that span. Green acknowledges the defense's shortcomings in these games and is aware that those things need to be addressed starting this weekend.

  • "We know that our defense hasn't been great the last two games," Green said. "We're really just focused on being connected. The X's and O's are something that we have to trust. Being a connected team, nothing can beat that. You can mess up your assignment here and there; anybody can do that. But nothing is going to get you moving forward like playing that play super hard."
Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The struggle of getting off the field against Connecticut was apparent, as the Huskies converted on several third and fourth downs that translated into touchdowns. Green spoke on that aspect in depth.

  • "We understand that we need to get off the field. We need to win possession downs," Green said. "We just really need to focus on that. We're not trying to dwell on the past too much. It's more of a mindset of moving forward. Winning on possession downs and winning in the red zone is something we really pride ourselves on, and we're trying to get better."

