Duke’s Defensive Approach Detailed by Josiah Green
Defensive production and effectiveness have not been present for the Duke Blue Devils in recent weeks, and that narrative has to change in Week 12 against the Virginia Cavaliers.
Giving up 41 points per game in the last two outings is not acceptable, and is not good enough moving forward if the Blue Devils want to clinch a berth in the ACC Championship game.
Defensive tackle Josiah Green is one of the leaders on that side of the ball, and he understands the task at hand for this unit in the coming weeks.
While speaking with the media during his press conference availability on Tuesday, Green explained what the defense's mindset is for Virginia and beyond.
Green's Thoughts
- "For me, the [defensive line], and the defense as a whole, our mentality is now, especially, nameless, faceless," Green said. "It doesn't matter what opponent you're playing, it could be Clemson, it could be Alabama, it could be [Connecticut]. It doesn't matter who it is; the opponent you are facing is nameless and faceless."
- "You need to trust the coaches on the [scheme]," Green continued. "I think we're just revamping our trust and connectivity within the defense. Understanding that it doesn't matter who you play, as long as you execute what you're coached, the result is going to be fine, it's going to turn out okay. We need to keep re-establishing that trust amongst each other and with the coaches that we are going to be good."
As mentioned, Duke's defense has been lackluster and virtually non-existent over the course of the past two weeks, allowing more than 40 points per game in that span. Green acknowledges the defense's shortcomings in these games and is aware that those things need to be addressed starting this weekend.
- "We know that our defense hasn't been great the last two games," Green said. "We're really just focused on being connected. The X's and O's are something that we have to trust. Being a connected team, nothing can beat that. You can mess up your assignment here and there; anybody can do that. But nothing is going to get you moving forward like playing that play super hard."
The struggle of getting off the field against Connecticut was apparent, as the Huskies converted on several third and fourth downs that translated into touchdowns. Green spoke on that aspect in depth.
- "We understand that we need to get off the field. We need to win possession downs," Green said. "We just really need to focus on that. We're not trying to dwell on the past too much. It's more of a mindset of moving forward. Winning on possession downs and winning in the red zone is something we really pride ourselves on, and we're trying to get better."
