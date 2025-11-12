Manny Diaz Breaks Down Team’s Recent Defensive Struggles
Winning football games at a consistent level requires all three phases of the team performing at a high level. The Duke Blue Devils have demonstrated that in multiple games this season, but that has not entirely been the case in the last two weeks.
While the offense has been firing on all cylinders for the most part, and the special teams have had moments of brilliance, the defense has been lackluster in that timeframe.
While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, head coach Manny Diaz explained why the defense has not played to its standards.
Diaz's Thoughts
- "You have to give credit to who we have played," Diaz said. "We've played two outstanding quarterbacks [Cade Klubnik] and [Joe Fagnano]. People have to talk about the guy at UCONN (Fagnano). You don't just make it through mid-November without throwing an interception. I thought some of his elite plays in the first half, when we were really getting home with pressure, just getting the ball out of his hands. Some of them were incompletions, but they weren't sacks."
- "That's part of it, we played back-to-back pretty outstanding quarterbacks," Diaz continued. "Really, for us, it's just a matter of our leverage at times. The discipline structure is something that is in our control that I think is something we can do."
Diaz points to the youth and inexperience in the secondary, as the Blue Devils have had to interchange several positions due to injuries, relying on younger players in key situations.
- "We're trying to play a lot of guys in the back end," Diaz said. "There are times I'm looking out there in the second half of games, and we have three true freshmen. I've been doing this a long time, and I haven't played with three true freshmen in the secondary in crunch time in games before."
- "Those guys are all going to be outstanding players. The young safeties are continuing to develop and do things well. We have what we have, and we continue to get better. We know we face a really good passing offense this weekend."
Over the course of the last two games, Duke's defense has allowed 348 passing yards and 41 points per contest. Allowing that type of production on a consistent basis will make it difficult for the Blue Devils to string wins together, which they will have to do to make a push for the ACC Championship game.
