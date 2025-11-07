Deshawn Stone Reveals Mindset, Shifts to Focus On Connecticut
At this point in the season, moving on to the next week and the task at hand is more important than ever.
It can be easy for the Duke Blue Devils to continue to celebrate and acknowledge their win over the Clemson Tigers, but that result should no longer be the focus, with the race for the top two spots in the ACC coming down to the wire.
Luckily, this group of players and coaching staff is well aware of that, and that has been a repeated message in the locker room.
Safety DaShawn Stone is one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball, and he is a perfect representation of this philosophy.
While speaking with the media on Tuesday, Stone echoed those thoughts in his press conference.
Stone's Thoughts
- "That's what Sundays are for here. We re-evaluate the game, evaluate the good and the bad," Stone said. " We disregard it. Not in a bad sense, but it's time to move on. I feel like we're used to that. We've been doing that all year, so it's pretty easy to reset and focus on the next one."
Duke's focus now is solely on Connecticut and the challenges it presents on both sides of the ball. Stone discussed Connecticut's offensive strengths and how they could create issues for the Blue Devils' defense.
- "They're good from top to bottom," Stone said. "They have a solid, experienced quarterback. They have a good running back, good skill [position] group, and good linemen. They're smart with the ball; they don't turn it over a lot."
- "I feel like we have to watch a lot of film, learn what they like to do, and just be us," Stone continued. "I feel like when we don't play like us, we don't necessarily play well, so we just have to get back to the basics, focus on what they do well, and just have respect for them [going into] the matchup."
Stone's continuous phrase of 'getting back to the basics' relates to the defensive struggles against Clemson this past weekend.
- "That's what [defensive coordinator] Jonathan Patke was telling us. We just have to go back to what we know, what we've shown earlier in the year," Stone said. "The tackling problem showed up, but that is something we've fixed before, and that we can fix, and know how to fix. We just have to trust ourselves and what the coaches are saying."
