Duke Cannot Afford to Overlook Game Against Connecticut
As the college football season nears the end with three weeks to go, there are certainly games on teams' schedules that do not amount to the same importance as others.
That is not how the Duke Blue Devils' players and coaching staff should view this week's upcoming game against Connecticut.
Each game presents an opportunity to improve and gain knowledge and experience that can be transferred into other contests with similar feels.
Although this game for Duke means nothing towards the ACC standings and in-conference record, the Blue Devils need to prepare and play this game with focus and dedication.
With that being said, here are a couple of reasons why Duke should not overlook this game and view it as a pointless exercise.
Duke Can Build Momentum
Beating Clemson is definitely a special accomplishment, but that result will mean nothing if the Blue Devils go through the motions lackadaisically.
This is an opportunity to build upon a monumental win and continue to improve tendencies. Going through the motions with unseriousness and unprofessionalism can create bad habits that could become normal characteristics. It is easy for a team to look ahead when there are not many stakes in a game that was present last week.
Head coach Manny Diaz mentioned this point during his press conference on Monday.
- "The easy thing to think is, you're out of conference now against Connecticut," Diaz said. "You put the film on Connecticut; they jump off the tape. You look at the numbers for Connecticut, and it jumps off the sheet."
Connecticut can Present Similar Looks to Teams Duke Could Face Later in the Season
Teams, such as Duke, that are vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff should view these games as opportunities to prepare for opponents with similar tendencies and skill sets.
Yes, it's been well-documented that Connecticut is not an ACC team, but the Huskies' strengths and weaknesses can be correlated with other teams across the nation.
If the Blue Devils end up qualifying for the College Football Playoff, there is a strong chance they will be playing a team they have gone up against in recent memory.
This game offers more than what people may expect, as Connecticut possesses strong quarterback play, a strong passing attack headlined by a bona fide WR1, and the ability to protect the ball while putting up points.
Duke needs to take this game seriously if it wants to prove to itself that it can win every week, which will have to be the case if the Blue Devils want to make a run to the ACC Championship game.
