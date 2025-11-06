Blue Devil Country

Duke’s Place in the ACC Standings Before Week 11

Following Duke's monumental Week 10 win over Clemson, here is a closer look at how the ACC Standings appear heading into this weekend's slate of games.

Logan Lazarczyk

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.
Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It goes without saying that the Duke Blue Devils saved their season with the 46-45 win over the Clemson Tigers last Saturday.

That result is now in the rear-view mirror, and it is time to look at where the confernce stands heading into Week 11.

Duke Blue Devils celebrates after the final play Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without further to do, let's take a look at how the Blue Devils fare against the rest of the conference with only a few weeks left in the regular season.

1. Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 5-0)

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Virginia extended its win streak (seven games) and undefeated run in the ACC with a 31-21 win over the California Bears on Saturday.

Quarterback play from Chandler Morris still leaves a lot to be desired, but nonetheless, the Cavaliers find themselves in the driver's seat with three games remaining.

2. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1)

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack saftey Tristan Teasdell (19) attempts to tackle Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during the fourth quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech suffered an inconceivable 48-36 loss to North Carolina State last weekend, allowing over 580 yards of total offense.

It was Haynes King's most productive output from a passing standpoint, completing 25-of-35 pass attempts for 408 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Disappointing result for the Yellow Jackets, but they control their own destiny heading into the back stretch of the season.

3. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 5-1)

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) pushes Stanford Cardinal defensive back Sam Neely III (28) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh took care of business soundly against Stanford with a 35-20 victory on the road.

The Panthers have averaged 40 points per game in the last five outings. That type of output could catapult them to the top of the ACC when it's all said and done.

4. Louisville Cardinals (7-1, 4-1)

Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Louisville continues to string together wins after defeating Virginia Tech 28-16 on Saturday. Quarterback Miller Moss continued to be a game manager, completing 19-of-28 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

That won't hold up in matchups against Clemson and SMU, but for the time being, the Cardinals are within striking distance of the top two spots in the ACC.

5. SMU Mustangs (6-3, 4-1)

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs running back T.J. Harden (27) scores the game winning touchdown during the overtime period against the Miami Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

SMU helped itself and the rest of the conference with its 26-20 overtime win over Miami last weekend.

After falling to Wake Forest in a game they had no business losing, the Mustangs bounced back with an impressive upset win over the Hurricanes.

6. Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 4-1)

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned, Duke overcame a late deficit, and received a fortunate call in their favor, to beat Clemson with a last-second touchdown and two-point conversion.

The Blue Devils still have a steep hill to climb, but there is certainly a world where they are playing for a College Football Playoff bid in December.

