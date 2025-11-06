Duke’s Place in the ACC Standings Before Week 11
It goes without saying that the Duke Blue Devils saved their season with the 46-45 win over the Clemson Tigers last Saturday.
That result is now in the rear-view mirror, and it is time to look at where the confernce stands heading into Week 11.
Without further to do, let's take a look at how the Blue Devils fare against the rest of the conference with only a few weeks left in the regular season.
1. Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 5-0)
Virginia extended its win streak (seven games) and undefeated run in the ACC with a 31-21 win over the California Bears on Saturday.
Quarterback play from Chandler Morris still leaves a lot to be desired, but nonetheless, the Cavaliers find themselves in the driver's seat with three games remaining.
2. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-1, 5-1)
Georgia Tech suffered an inconceivable 48-36 loss to North Carolina State last weekend, allowing over 580 yards of total offense.
It was Haynes King's most productive output from a passing standpoint, completing 25-of-35 pass attempts for 408 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
Disappointing result for the Yellow Jackets, but they control their own destiny heading into the back stretch of the season.
3. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 5-1)
Pittsburgh took care of business soundly against Stanford with a 35-20 victory on the road.
The Panthers have averaged 40 points per game in the last five outings. That type of output could catapult them to the top of the ACC when it's all said and done.
4. Louisville Cardinals (7-1, 4-1)
Louisville continues to string together wins after defeating Virginia Tech 28-16 on Saturday. Quarterback Miller Moss continued to be a game manager, completing 19-of-28 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
That won't hold up in matchups against Clemson and SMU, but for the time being, the Cardinals are within striking distance of the top two spots in the ACC.
5. SMU Mustangs (6-3, 4-1)
SMU helped itself and the rest of the conference with its 26-20 overtime win over Miami last weekend.
After falling to Wake Forest in a game they had no business losing, the Mustangs bounced back with an impressive upset win over the Hurricanes.
6. Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 4-1)
As mentioned, Duke overcame a late deficit, and received a fortunate call in their favor, to beat Clemson with a last-second touchdown and two-point conversion.
The Blue Devils still have a steep hill to climb, but there is certainly a world where they are playing for a College Football Playoff bid in December.
