Duke Football Freshman Camp Report: Who Is Rising and Falling
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The Duke football program is just about three weeks away from its 2026 regular season opener against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sep. 5.
For the first time in over 30 years, Duke is defending the ACC crown. Now, the 2026 squad will look much different than the 2025 title team, but given head coach Manny Diaz's track record, there is certainly room for hope.
The Blue Devils recently had their first scrimmage of fall training camp, and several players on the roster seemed to turn heads with impressive performances.
Now, as is the case for practically every program in college football, it's going to be pretty difficult for anyone in Duke's freshman class to see significant playing time this year. Nonetheless, let's go through a few risers so far in camp.
LB Colsen Gatten
3-star linebacker Colsen Gatten will have an incredibly steep uphill climb to see any playing time this season, given that he is part of arguably the best position group on the entire roster. However, he still put up a solid performance in the Blue Devils' first scrimmage.
Gatten notched five tackles in the scrimmage to lead the team. It's a nice early showing from the rookie, but it's still hard to imagine him getting on the field in 2026.
Duke's linebacker corps is probably the best unit on the team. Starters Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr. are poised to be a legit duo in the front seven, and with guys like Bradley Gompers, Elliott Schaper, and Kendall Johnson also ahead of a newcomer like Gatten, injuries will probably be the only way he sees the field, at least on a consistent basis.
RBs Jayvian Tanelus and CJ Givers
Duke's running back room looks deep after the club's first scrimmage. The Blue Devils' RBs combined for 213 yards on 42 carries, an average of 5.1 yards per attempt. Guys like Wilhelm Daal, CJ Campbell, and Nate Sheppard contributed to that production, but 3-star freshmen Jayvian Tanelus and CJ Givers also got their fair share.
Tanelus and Givers accounted for eight carries for 48 yards and six carries for 25 yards, respectively. It's still unclear whether that will actually translate to time on the field, but the Duke RB room could be a very productive unit for the offense.
Will Any Rookies Play?
It's extremely difficult for true freshmen on any college football team to see time. What makes monitoring freshmen more interesting now is the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, meaning freshmen no longer have to worry about a four-game limit to preserve that year of eligibility.
In a recent press conference, Diaz touched on if any rookies have stood out in camp.
"It's a really good class," Diaz said. "...As I think of our freshman class, we've got guys we think have a really, really bright future here at Duke. I'm not certain that there's anybody right now, potentially, I think the backs might be in the mix just because they were here in the spring. But, again, those reps will be hard to come by."
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine