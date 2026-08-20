Duke Football Freshman Camp Report: Who Is Rising and Falling

The Duke football program is just about three weeks away from its 2026 regular season opener against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sep. 5.

For the first time in over 30 years, Duke is defending the ACC crown. Now, the 2026 squad will look much different than the 2025 title team, but given head coach Manny Diaz's track record, there is certainly room for hope.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils recently had their first scrimmage of fall training camp, and several players on the roster seemed to turn heads with impressive performances.

Now, as is the case for practically every program in college football, it's going to be pretty difficult for anyone in Duke's freshman class to see significant playing time this year. Nonetheless, let's go through a few risers so far in camp.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) controls the ball around Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Colsen Gatten

3-star linebacker Colsen Gatten will have an incredibly steep uphill climb to see any playing time this season, given that he is part of arguably the best position group on the entire roster. However, he still put up a solid performance in the Blue Devils' first scrimmage.

Gatten notched five tackles in the scrimmage to lead the team. It's a nice early showing from the rookie, but it's still hard to imagine him getting on the field in 2026.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) stops the run by Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's linebacker corps is probably the best unit on the team. Starters Luke Mergott and Nick Morris Jr. are poised to be a legit duo in the front seven, and with guys like Bradley Gompers, Elliott Schaper, and Kendall Johnson also ahead of a newcomer like Gatten, injuries will probably be the only way he sees the field, at least on a consistent basis.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball after a catch while defended by Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RBs Jayvian Tanelus and CJ Givers

Duke's running back room looks deep after the club's first scrimmage. The Blue Devils' RBs combined for 213 yards on 42 carries, an average of 5.1 yards per attempt. Guys like Wilhelm Daal, CJ Campbell, and Nate Sheppard contributed to that production, but 3-star freshmen Jayvian Tanelus and CJ Givers also got their fair share.

Tanelus and Givers accounted for eight carries for 48 yards and six carries for 25 yards, respectively. It's still unclear whether that will actually translate to time on the field, but the Duke RB room could be a very productive unit for the offense.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Any Rookies Play?

It's extremely difficult for true freshmen on any college football team to see time. What makes monitoring freshmen more interesting now is the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, meaning freshmen no longer have to worry about a four-game limit to preserve that year of eligibility.

In a recent press conference, Diaz touched on if any rookies have stood out in camp.

"It's a really good class," Diaz said. "...As I think of our freshman class, we've got guys we think have a really, really bright future here at Duke. I'm not certain that there's anybody right now, potentially, I think the backs might be in the mix just because they were here in the spring. But, again, those reps will be hard to come by."

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