Which Duke Football Freshmen Looking Ready To Play

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have plenty of significant decisions to make over the next few weeks.

The Blue Devils are in the midst of fall training camp, and with so many questions across several position groups on the roster, much remains unknown with just about three weeks to go until they kick off the regular season against Tulane on Sep. 5.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As is the case for any program in college football, it's going to be pretty difficult for Duke's incoming freshmen to see significant time on the field, if any at all. However, some have seemingly stood out.

The Blue Devils recently had their first scrimmage of camp. Let's take a look at a few rookies who stood out in the action.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Colsen Gatten

Colsen Gatten is a 3-star recruit, rated as the No. 1,213 overall player and No. 105 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

The Blue Devils' starting linebacker duo of Nick Morris Jr. and Luke Mergott might be the best tandem on the entire roster, so there's virtually no way a player like Gatten will make his way into the starting lineup, barring any injuries. However, the rookie seemed to stand out in the team's scrimmage.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) stops the run by Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gatten led the team in tackles with five in Duke's scrimmage. It isn't the most glamorous stat line ever, but it's impressive work for the freshman nonetheless.

Behind Mergott and Morris Jr, Diaz and Co. also have Elliott Schaper, Bradley Gompers, and Kendall Johnson at the linebacker spots. It might be the best unit on the team, making it incredibly difficult for Gatten to consistently see the field. Still, he stood out in this action.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RBs Jayvian Tanelus and CJ Givers

The Blue Devils' rushing attack has a lot of potential in 2026, with a star in Nate Sheppard leading the way and complementary transfer backs CJ Campbell (Rutgers) and Wilhelm Daal II (Yale). The RB unit as a whole looked strong in the scrimmage, but 3-star freshmen Jayvian Tanelus and CJ Givers looked the part.

Tanelus contributed eight carries for 48 yards, and Givers went for six carries for 25 yards.

Like practically any position on the field, freshmen like Tanelus and Givers have a steep uphill climb to any sort of consistent playing time in 2026, but they were solid contributors with the work they were allotted.