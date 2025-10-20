What Manny Diaz Said After Duke’s Loss to Georgia Tech
The Duke Blue Devils loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stings a bit more when considering the fact that Duke was the better team for the first three quarters.
While speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Blue Devils' head coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts about the game.
Coach Diaz's Thoughts
- "When you [dominate] a game like we did for the first 37 minutes of the game and only have a three-point lead, at some point a team as good as [Georgia Tech] are going to have a response," Diaz said.
- "It's very easy to draw a line between getting down their in the red zone and coming away with seven points. Then, midway through the third quarter on what had been a really fantastic drive, and not score a touchdown right there was then [Georgia Tech] responded, and were able to take control of the game."
It was a tale of two games where Duke had complete control for the majority of this game, but a couple of plays here and there were the difference in the contest.
Diaz spoke about the mindset of the locker following the loss, and he feels that his team still has that confidence that they can accomplish great things this season.
- "I do think our players understand that there is a good football team in that locker room," Diaz said.
- "You wish you could get right back to it, but we've got to sit out another week. We've got to respond. We have five games left. We still get to write our own story for this season, in terms of what happens next. There's going to be a lot of teams in the country that are going to lose a conference game. All the things we want to play for, in theory are still there."
This game came down to red zone inefficiencies on Duke's end, and Diaz explained what he noticed during those red zone opportunities.
- "We came up empty on two field goal attempts, which in a game as close as it is in the fourth quarter, those points all matter," Diaz said. "Even just the ability to make our [field goal attempts] in that situation would have kept the game dynamics very different."
The Blue Devils will have to fix those issues when they face the Clemson Tigers coming out of their bye week. If Duke nails down the red zone opportunities, it is going to have a great chance of beating a struggling Clemson team.
