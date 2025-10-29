Jonathan Brewer Praises Duke’s Standout Offensive Players
The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the surprise contenders in the ACC, and a monumental reason for that is the offensive success.
More specifically, the offensive output has been delivered because of several newcomers to the program on that side of the ball.
Duke's offensive coordinator highlighted a couple of those players during his press conference availability on Monday.
Brewer began by going into detail about what former Harvard wide receiver Cooper Barkate has brought to the table since his arrival this offseason.
Brewer's Thoughts
- "I can't be honest with you and tell you that it was exactly what I thought he would be, what he has done here," Brewer said. "But after seeing him work and how hard he works every day, and how he practices. Usually, the guys that practice extremely hard, they are rewarded."
- "That's the hard part. When the ball has found [Cooper] Barkate, he's just the guy that has happened to turn it into big plays. So, it's just how certain things - when it gets called at certain hashes - that you end up being the guy that's more of a focal point of the ball."
While Barkate has had an immediate impact from the transfer portal, the Blue Devils have another newcomer, who was not a product of the portal. Freshman running back Nate Sheppard has inserted himself into the offensive game plan quicker than most first-year players have at that position.
- "[Sheppard's] really obviously stepped up, and he's been the guy. [Anderson Castle] has his role and Jaquez [Moore] has his role moving forward," Brewer said. "Last week, [the running backs] gave us a lot of run-pass options. The play we hit [Cooper Barkate] for a [50-yard gain] was actually an RPO, and [Georgia Tech] overloaded the box, gave us a one-on-one and we had to take it."
- "I think that it's probably a little bit different than it was a year ago when teams were able [let us run the football] and take away our passing game. Teams have honored us because of those three guys in the backfield, especially with [Sheppard] in there for sure."
Most people correlate running back success and involvement with the offense based on production on the ground, but Brewer states there is another reason why Sheppard has found the field more often than not.
- "It's really not running the football. I've said this before, but it's pass protection," Brewer continued. "If you watch [Sheppard's] breakout game against [North Carolina State], as far as if you watch him in pass protection, he's picking up multiple different blitzes."
It goes without saying that Barkate and Sheppard have been revelations in the offensive success this season. That will have to continue to be the case against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.
