Social Media Reacts to Duke's Crazy Sun Bowl Win
The Duke Blue Devils Football team where looking to end their season off on a high note. They were in El Paso, Texas, for their final game of the season, in the Sun Bowl. They were playing the Arizona State Sun Devils of the Big 12 conference.
Duke came into this game as the ACC Champion and wanted to prove that they belong. Many did not think Duke could win the ACC, and they wanted to show once time this season that they are going to answer all the critics.
Social Media Reacts to Wild Sun Bowl Game
Beautiful venue for some football
It’s not a Duke football game until they give up an easy 3rd and long. Got that out of the way quick.
Not an ideal start so far for Duke football. Three and out for the offense and the defense gives up a huge chunk play on a third down. Come on guys shake the rust off.
Duke football needs to spend 80% of their money on DBs this off-season. They've been garbage all season. And their best one isn't playing so it's even worse
DARIAN MENSAH HEISMAN NEXT SZN DUKEFOOTBALL BACK TO BACK ACC CHAMPS STAMP IT
Mensah & Duke find the end zone again, and in 4 plays done in under a minute...
Maybe Duke IS a Football School
Absolutely gruesome injury to that Duke football player prayers up
It really is crazy how much officiating impacts football games. Just missed a clear-as-day offsides on 4th down at the 10 yard line in Duke/ASU. How is that missed? They only snapped it because he jumped.
Potential 14-point swing. But they just have to “rise above it.” Tough.
Arizona State and Duke in a shootout, great football
Not duke football players getting to throw punches without getting a flag
138 Years of DukeFootball....
Only 1 Freshman 1000 yard rusher!
Congratulations Nate the Great!
Need a Duke defense (football OR basketball) to make some plays. C’mon, guys.
Oh no Arizona State.
ASU just needed a couple first downs and the game was over and instead fumble and Duke has a chance to win the game.
The Sun Bowl is appointment television this afternoon.
Duke’s Que’Sean Brown has been unstoppable in the Sun Bowl today. He gets the best reward of all after this TD, jumping in the bowl of Frosted Flakes.
Duke football finishes the year by beating a 10-win UVA team to win the ACC and tops an ASU team coming off a CFP appearance in the Sun Bowl!
What a year for Duke Football. 9 Wins, ACC Title, Sun Bowl Winners. Hat tip Manny Diaz
DARIAN MENSAH THROWS 4 TD TO BEAT ARIZONA STATE IN THE TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL
