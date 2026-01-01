Social Media Reacts to Duke's Crazy Sun Bowl Win

The Duke Blue Devils Football team where looking to end their season off on a high note. They were in El Paso, Texas, for their final game of the season, in the Sun Bowl. They were playing the Arizona State Sun Devils of the Big 12 conference.

Duke came into this game as the ACC Champion and wanted to prove that they belong. Many did not think Duke could win the ACC, and they wanted to show once time this season that they are going to answer all the critics.

Arizona State and Duke fans hit an inflated football around the stadium during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Social Media Reacts to Wild Sun Bowl Game

Beautiful venue for some football

It’s not a Duke football game until they give up an easy 3rd and long. Got that out of the way quick.

Not an ideal start so far for Duke football. Three and out for the offense and the defense gives up a huge chunk play on a third down. Come on guys shake the rust off.

Duke football needs to spend 80% of their money on DBs this off-season. They've been garbage all season. And their best one isn't playing so it's even worse — stephen (@Shrimp_Pimp1206) December 31, 2025

DARIAN MENSAH HEISMAN NEXT SZN DUKE FOOTBALL BACK TO BACK ACC CHAMPS STAMP IT — CoachK (@kaidakan) December 31, 2025

Mensah & Duke find the end zone again, and in 4 plays done in under a minute...



Maybe Duke IS a Football School

Maybe Duke IS a Football School — Trevor Down (@TrevorDown6) December 31, 2025

Absolutely gruesome injury to that Duke football player prayers up — Jordan (@928_JL) December 31, 2025

It really is crazy how much officiating impacts football games. Just missed a clear-as-day offsides on 4th down at the 10 yard line in Duke/ASU. How is that missed? They only snapped it because he jumped.



Potential 14-point swing. But they just have to “rise above it.” Tough. — 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝟑𝟒𝟒 𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 (@Section344Lions) December 31, 2025

Arizona State and Duke in a shootout, great football — 📸 (@4mir__) December 31, 2025

Not duke football players getting to throw punches without getting a flag — Miras left ring finger (@miraslefthand) December 31, 2025

138 Years of Duke Football....

Only 1 Freshman 1000 yard rusher!

Congratulations Nate the Great!@NateShep20 pic.twitter.com/wONjtPp9tI — Willie Sheppard (@WillieShepJr) December 31, 2025

Need a Duke defense (football OR basketball) to make some plays. C’mon, guys. — Lisa Kadlec 🥋🧬 (@lisakadlec) December 31, 2025

Oh no Arizona State.



ASU just needed a couple first downs and the game was over and instead fumble and Duke has a chance to win the game.



The Sun Bowl is appointment television this afternoon.

pic.twitter.com/hNVPFjybF2 — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) December 31, 2025

Duke’s Que’Sean Brown has been unstoppable in the Sun Bowl today. He gets the best reward of all after this TD, jumping in the bowl of Frosted Flakes. pic.twitter.com/8iwXZL9dIt — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 31, 2025

Duke football finishes the year by beating a 10-win UVA team to win the ACC and tops an ASU team coming off a CFP appearance in the Sun Bowl! — Lorenzo Cortes ✈️ (@Hoyatexas) December 31, 2025

What a year for Duke Football. 9 Wins, ACC Title, Sun Bowl Winners. Hat tip Manny Diaz — Seth Eaves 🏴‍☠️🦜 (@sportsjunkie94) December 31, 2025

DARIAN MENSAH THROWS 4 TD TO BEAT ARIZONA STATE IN THE TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL 🔥



( 📸 @DukeFOOTBALL) pic.twitter.com/3KVgfAqwhF — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 31, 2025

