Three Bold Observations from Duke-Georgia Tech

Here are some takeaways and reactions from Duke's disappointing loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Logan Lazarczyk

In this story:

The Duke Blue Devils suffered a disappointing 27-18 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, despite having control for much of the first half.

Because of that, it was a mixed-bag performance for Duke, who had ample opportunities, specifically in the first half, to gain momentum and control of this game.

With that being said, here are three observations and takeaways from today's Duke-Georgia Tech ACC battle.

Darian Mensah is the Real Deal

Despite being on the losing end, Mensah proved that he was the best quarterback on the field on Saturday.

It was apparent in the first half that the Tulane transfer quarterback possesses the natural ability as a passer, completing 16-of-21 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown in the first half.

Unlike many college quarterbacks, Mensah does not look to prematurely evade the pocket and utilize his mobility when it isn't needed. Instead, the sophomore signal caller will stand in the pocket as long as it takes for the play to develop. However, he was quick and decisive, connecting on several quick passes throughout the game.

Mensah made a few extraordinary plays when he was called upon to do so. For much of the afternoon, he was dominant against a sturdy Georgia Tech defense.

Cooper Barkate is Duke's WR1

Barkate was targeted early and often, and it became apparent who Mensah's go-to target was in a game of this magnitude.

On the Blue Devils' first offensive drive, the former Harvard receiver totaled four receptions for 71 yards. If Barkate had not stepped out on his first catch of the game, which was a 35-yard reception, there was a solid chance he would have taken it all the way for a 97-yard touchdown.

Nonetheless, Barkate was utterly dominant, beating coverage at every level of the field, showing his diverse skill set and ability to create separation regularly.

Barkate would finish the game with 13 receptions for 172 yards. The next highest receiver on Duke's depth chart was Sahmir Hagans, who totaled five receptions for 69 yards.

Duke Blew a Monumental Opportunity

At halftime, both teams were tied 7-7, but the scoreboard did not accurately depict how dominant the Blue Devils were in the first half.

Duke had four offensive possessions in the first half, driving down into Georgia Tech's territory on three drives.

Mensah and the Blue Devils' first offensive drive was smooth sailing, as Duke marched all the way down to the Yellow Jackets' one-yard line. Unfortunately, Mensah and Anderson Castle mishandled the handoff exchange, resulting in a scoop-and-score touchdown for Georgia Tech.

The Blue Devils' ensuing drive looked the same, but Duke was forced to settle for a field goal. Once again, the Blue Devils left points on the board, botching the field goal snap.

It was 10 points left off the board, and a missed opportunity to take control of the game. Because of those miscues, Georgia Tech was able to hang around and ultimately win the game comfortably in the second half.

