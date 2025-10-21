How Duke Football Graded Out After Week 8 Loss
It was a strange game for the Duke Blue Devils in Week 8 of the College Football season. The Blue Devils outplayed Georgia Tech in a lot of different areas of this game. The only thing Duke did not do well in this game was getting on the scoreboard after having impressive drives.
Duke kept moving the ball up and down the field, but when they needed to finish the drive off, they did not have any answers in that area. It was something that Duke wanted to have back after this one but they will look at ways they can improve that.
Duke is still a top team in the ACC and they showed this past week. It was more of Duke beating themselves that it was on Georgia Tech. If they did not have critical mistakes, we would be sitting here taking about Duke being a top of the ACC. But now they will look to regroup and get back on track this week and have a better game and outcome to keep their hopes of making the ACC Championship game alive. And they do still have a shot.
Here are the grades that Pro Football Focus gave the Blue Devils following their lost to the Yellow Jackets.
"Duke (4-3, 3-1 ACC) is coming off its first conference loss of the year, falling 27-18 to No. 12 Georgia Tech at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18. Duke outgained Georgia Tech 441-376 but was outscored 20-11 in the second half," said Anna Snyder of The Fayetteville Observer.
Duke football PFF grades vs Georgia Tech
Offense
Overall: 78.1
Passing: 84.5 | Pass block: 82.4 | Receiving: 76.1
Running: 66.9 | Run block: 59.0
Defense
Overall: 64.5
Run defense: 66.5 | Pass rush: 64.3 | Coverage: 61.8
Tackling: 70.0
These grades would make you think that Duke won this game by a good margin, but that was not the case. If they can keep up these grades or improve on them, they will be in a great position at the end of the regular season.
For now, head coach Manny Diaz is going to get back on the drawing board and come up with a great game plan for their next game. This is going to be interesting to see how this team responds this week. Big week for Duke Football this week.
