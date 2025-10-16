Blue Devil Country

One Duke Freshman Is Turning Heads Early

The Duke Blue Devils have been good on the defensive side of the ball this season. One major reason is a true freshman linebacker.

Michael Canelo

In this story:

This season has started great for the Duke Blue Devils. Yes, they did drop to games early on, but they have turned it around since and have been on a roll. Their team has been better over the last few weeks, and they have picked up massive wins in ACC play.

This week, they face off against a tough ACC rival, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. That team is one of the best teams alongside Duke in the ACC as well. It is going to be a great game to watch in college football, and one that many people will have their eyes on this week.

Duke is looking to make sure they stays at the top of the ACC with a win. During their winning streak, a strong point of their offense has been their defense. It has played well, and the offense is feeding off it as well. It is something they wanted to do all season long, and they continue to get better week after week. They want to do that the rest of the way, and it is going to be interesting to see it this weekend.

One player that has been at the forefront of this defense has been true freshmen Elliott Schaper.

  • "Duke’s Elliott Schaper began the football season third on the Blue Devils’ depth chart at middle linebacker. He’s a true freshman," said Chip Alexander of The Herald Sun.
  • "He still had much to learn about college football, the intricacies of his position and facing complex offenses. The Devils had Nick Morris Jr. in the middle, and ESPN was among those saying Duke’s emotional defensive leader was set for a big season."
  • "Things changed quickly. Morris, a graduate, was lost for the season with a leg injury against N.C. State. In the game against California, senior Tre Freeman went out early with an injury, and then Bradley Gompers, another freshman linebacker, was ejected after a targeting call in the first quarter.

Freshmen Power for Duke

Suddenly, there was Schaper, making plays all over the field. Showing off impressive quickness in pursuit, he had a team-high 12 tackles, two sacks and an interception as Duke came away with a 45-21 ACC road win.

“In our defense, it’s always the next-man-up mentality,” Schaper said after the game. “It was just fun to fly around with my brothers.”

This has been a huge boost to this team. They could count on all their players to make plays when their number is called. A lot of credit has to go to the coaching staff as well.

