What the Blue Devils Should Expect From Haynes King

King has been wildly effective as a runner this season, but how well will he perform in must-pass situations on Saturday?

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Haynes King is not the stereotypical drop-back quarterback who is going to deliver from the pocket over and over again. Instead, Georgia Tech's coaching staff dials up plays that allow King to create yards with his legs.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz explained this exact point during his presser on Wednesday afternoon.

Coach Diaz's Thoughts

  • "Georgia Tech, in the way that they build their run game, and all the rushing attempts [King] has, a lot of it is on quarterback-designed runs. He's been so good at it," Diaz told reporters. "Everyone in the stadium knows when they get inside the five-yard line he's going to run the ball."
  • "[It's] not just the number of touchdowns he has, and the rushing touchdowns [Georgia Tech] has, but the number of walk-in touchdowns where he is literally untouched is really impressive."
Through six games, King has nine rushing touchdowns to go along with 440 rushing yards on 87 carries, averaging 88 yards per game on the ground. Compared to his production through the air, the senior quarterback has thrown for 971 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

The Yellow Jackets prefer King to run as much as possible, as he has only 45 more passing attempts than carries this season.

The expectation for King in this game is dependent on how well the Blue Devils' defense stops Georgia Tech's run game. If Duke's defense forces the Yellow Jackets into scenarios where they are inclined to throw the ball, it could spell disaster for Georgia Tech.

However, if King and this offense can execute within its comfort zone, there is no reason to believe that Georgia Tech will alter its identity.

Diaz acknowledged this when he spoke with the media on Monday, previewing Saturday's monumental ACC matchup.

  • "Their numbers are the way their numbers are because of their commitment to run the football. [Georgia Tech] will run it on second-and-long, on third down, so you can never get tired of stopping the run, and you have to stay patient," Diaz told reporters.
  • "They will go on long drives, and you can lose your patience as a play-caller, you can lose your patience as a player. Run defense, more than anything, is just about discipline. You have to get your numbers right, and you have stay disciplined to be where you're supposed to be."
Duke's defensive personnel must transfer those instructions onto the field if it wants to slow down King and the Yellow Jackets' offense. King's success or failure will be heavily predicated on whether the Blue Devils can affect Georgia Tech's offense's level of comfort.

