What Duke’s Diaz Is Focused on When Facing Georgia Tech
Duke Blue Devils' head coach Manny Diaz spoke with the media during his press conference availability on Wednesday.
During that time, the 51-year-old head coach addressed specific challenges heading into Duke's pivotal matchup against the Yellow Jackets.
One of those challenges is Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King's ability to create problems for opposing defenses with his legs. Diaz was asked about prior experience with a mobile quarterback and if any of those instances helped his defense be prepared for King on Saturday.
What Diaz Said
- "Our experience wasn't very good. [Jake Retzlaff] from Tulane ran all over us, but it was a different style of offense and really a different style of runner," Diaz explained.
- "Georgia Tech, in the way that they build their run game, and all the rushing attempts {King] has, a lot of it is on quarterback-designed runs. He's been so good at it. Everyone in the stadium knows when they get inside the five-yard line he's going to run the ball."
- "[It's] not just number of touchdowns he has, and the rushing touchdowns [Georgia Tech] has, but the number of walk-in touchdowns where he is literally untouched is really impressive."
As Diaz mentioned, when Duke played Tulane in Week 3, quarterback Jake Retzlaff ran over the field against the Blue Devils. In that game, the former BYU signal caller took 17 carries for 111 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Obviously, Duke's defense cannot allow that type of production to King if the Blue Devils want to have a legitimate chance of winning this ball game. Georgia Tech's offensive staff does a fantastic job of dialing up designed runs for King, who can take advantage of those opportunities.
This game will be decided in the trenches on both the offensive and defensive lines for each team. Duke has struggled at times against the run this season, so Coach Diaz will be sure that the Blue Devils are capable of executing a physical style of play on Saturday.
Whichever team wins the rushing battle will most likely be the side that ends up with the monumental victory. Georgia Tech enters this game with a 6-0 record, while Duke is coming off a bye with a strong 4-2 record. At the moment, both teams are tied with Virginia atop the ACC with a 3-0 conference record.
This is an opportunity for Duke to prove to the entire college football world that its start to the season is no fluke, and that this team can compete for the conference and a spot in the CFP.
