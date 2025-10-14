Head Coach Manny Diaz Previews Georgia Tech Matchup
The Duke Blue Devils return from their bye with a home matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Wallace Wade Stadium.
While speaking with the media on Monday during the press conference availability, head coach Manny Diaz explained how Georgia Tech could attempt to make life difficult for Duke.
What Diaz Said
Diaz explained how Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, does a good job of mixing up and disguising his plays, presenting illusions to an opposing defense.
- "The way that they dress up plays that they run, and one certainty is how they did it last week is not the way they're going to present it to you this week," Diaz said. "Whether you're a young linebacker, an older linebacker, safety or whatever, it's just very jarring that what you practice against all week, you're really not going to see."
Georgia Tech has made it evident that it values the run game and wants to utilize that feature of the offense as much as possible. Diaz explained the importance of staying disciplined and patient against the run.
- "Their numbers are the way their numbers are because of their commitment to run the football. [Georgia Tech] will run it on second-and-long, on third down, so you can never get tired of stopping the run, and you have to stay patient," Diaz explained.
- "They will go on long drives, and you can lose your patience as a play-caller, you can lose your patience as a player. Run defense, more than anything, is just about discipline. You have to get your numbers right, and you have to stay disciplined to be where you're supposed to be."
Diaz continued to emphasize the importance of stopping Georgia Tech's rushing attack because of the Yellow Jackets' ability to open up the passing game by gashing defenses on the ground.
"[Georgia Tech's] yards per completion are one of the highest in the country, which makes sense because when they do throw [the ball], they can throw for big shots because you're so worried about stopping the run."
The Yellow Jackets present several issues for an opposing defense, but Diaz clearly feels that the primary strategy is to limit Georgia Tech's rushing attack. The Yellow Jackets' ability to consistently run the football is the engine of their offense and opens up the rest of the playbook.
Duke's defense will have its hands full with one of the most unique and creative offenses in the nation.
