Three Duke Players Included on Top 150 Players of 2025

Which three Duke Blue Devils' players were ranked on the Top 150 players at the midway point of 2025 by CBS?

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0), linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) and cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) celebrate a tackle by defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr.'s (7) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

CBS posted a Top 150 Players at Midseason of 2025 article by former first-round NFL Draft pick Blake Brockermeyer, who scouted and ranked each player on the list.

Obviously, there are the notable, marquee names that everyone expects to see at the top of the list, but there were three Duke Blue Devils' players named.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Those players were Vincent Anthony Jr., Darian Mensah, and Chandler Rivers, and Anthony Jr. and Mensah were ranked inside the top 40.

Here is what Brockermeyer said about each player, and what has stood out about each individual.

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Vincent Anthony Jr. - Ranked 35th

Brockemeyer ranked the pass rusher as the highest-rated Duke player on the list. Here is what the former All-American wrote about the star edge rusher.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) celebrates his sack of California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
  • "Great size and length off the edge has allowed him to terrorize every team he's faced this season. shows an explosive first step and the ability to win with both speed and power. A very disruptive player with a high ceiling as a pass rusher."

Vincent Anthony Jr. has the potential to be a future star in the NFL. This season, the 6'6", 260-pound edge rusher leads Duke with 6.5 sacks and 13 solo tackles.

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment box during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Darian Mensah - Ranked 37th

Mensah is the 12th-overall ranked quarterback on this list, which includes 33 players ranked at the position.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Brockermeyer praises the former Tulane quarterback for his ability to win from the pocket against tight coverages.

  • "Big-time talent who looks even better this year under [offensive coordinator] Jonny Brewer. Accurate passer with a big arm capable of hitting the entire field. Playing man-to-man coverage against him is risky - he will find advantageous matchups and exploit the defense."
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils fans during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The sophomore quarterback is not draft eligible until after next season, but he is live, legitimate dark horse to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft if he continues to play at this level.

Chandler Rivers - Ranked 71st

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Rivers has been a leader off and on the field, while matching that high character with elite coverage and tackling.

Brockermeyer agrees, and has been wildly impressed with the veteran cornerback's performance so far this season.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarter back CJ Bailey (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
  • "Rivers has quick feet and excels not only at trailing receivers in man coverage but also at passing off in zone. Shows excellent change of direction and can close space quickly. Physical tackler who is disciplined and maintains outside leverage.

Rivers has been the best defensive back for the Blue Devils this season, and his praise has been completely justified.

