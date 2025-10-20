Three Duke Players Included on Top 150 Players of 2025
CBS posted a Top 150 Players at Midseason of 2025 article by former first-round NFL Draft pick Blake Brockermeyer, who scouted and ranked each player on the list.
Obviously, there are the notable, marquee names that everyone expects to see at the top of the list, but there were three Duke Blue Devils' players named.
Those players were Vincent Anthony Jr., Darian Mensah, and Chandler Rivers, and Anthony Jr. and Mensah were ranked inside the top 40.
Here is what Brockermeyer said about each player, and what has stood out about each individual.
Vincent Anthony Jr. - Ranked 35th
Brockemeyer ranked the pass rusher as the highest-rated Duke player on the list. Here is what the former All-American wrote about the star edge rusher.
- "Great size and length off the edge has allowed him to terrorize every team he's faced this season. shows an explosive first step and the ability to win with both speed and power. A very disruptive player with a high ceiling as a pass rusher."
Vincent Anthony Jr. has the potential to be a future star in the NFL. This season, the 6'6", 260-pound edge rusher leads Duke with 6.5 sacks and 13 solo tackles.
Darian Mensah - Ranked 37th
Mensah is the 12th-overall ranked quarterback on this list, which includes 33 players ranked at the position.
Brockermeyer praises the former Tulane quarterback for his ability to win from the pocket against tight coverages.
- "Big-time talent who looks even better this year under [offensive coordinator] Jonny Brewer. Accurate passer with a big arm capable of hitting the entire field. Playing man-to-man coverage against him is risky - he will find advantageous matchups and exploit the defense."
The sophomore quarterback is not draft eligible until after next season, but he is live, legitimate dark horse to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft if he continues to play at this level.
Chandler Rivers - Ranked 71st
Rivers has been a leader off and on the field, while matching that high character with elite coverage and tackling.
Brockermeyer agrees, and has been wildly impressed with the veteran cornerback's performance so far this season.
- "Rivers has quick feet and excels not only at trailing receivers in man coverage but also at passing off in zone. Shows excellent change of direction and can close space quickly. Physical tackler who is disciplined and maintains outside leverage.
Rivers has been the best defensive back for the Blue Devils this season, and his praise has been completely justified.
