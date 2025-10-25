Running Back Nate Sheppard Added to Prestigious List
Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard has been a standout player this season for a program looking to prove itself in national recognition.
Sheppard was one of five freshmen added to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Watch List.
According to the Duke Sports website, "The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the most outstanding college freshman in college football since 2018."
The freshman running back has been monumental to the Blue Devils' offensive success this season, playing a major role in Duke averaging 33.9 points per game.
Sheppard has accounted for 629 total yards (497 rushing yards and 132 receiving yards) through seven outings this season.
What has been so impressive about Sheppard this season is how involved he has been in the offense early on in the season, despite being an incoming freshman with veteran running backs in the backfield.
Coach Brewer on Sheppard
Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer detailed how Sheppard has earned more snaps and opportunities this early in the 2025 campaign.
"That's probably the biggest thing, is a freshman coming, is your ability to protect the quarterback," Brewer said. "A lot of guys can come in and carry the football and make guys miss, and that's a natural ability."
"But to be able to protect the quarterback, to know protections, to be able to for us to call plays and not worry about where [Sheppard] is at, is something he's proved to us. There's no hesitation for him being in there for that reason."
Not only is Sheppard making an impact in the run game, but he is also contributing to pass protection, which is a tedious and irritating task for most incoming running backs.
The 5'10", 200-pound running back is averaging 7.0 yards per carry and has added four rushing touchdowns in the process.
Against Georgia Tech, Sheppard led the team in carries (15) and rushing yards (50), which was more efficient and effective than the rest of the backfield.
If the Blue Devils want to reach their full potential and overall goals for this season, Sheppard is going to have to be a focal point of the rushing attack. His workload should be increased through the final five weeks of the regular season.
Sheppard is arguably one of the most under-utilized running backs in the nation, and most of that is probably contributed to the fact that he is a freshman. That will change in the latter half of this campaign.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE