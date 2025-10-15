Duke's Jonathan Brewer Breaks Down What He Sees from Offense

Blue Devil Country

Duke's offensive coordinator, Jonathan Brewer, spoke with the media on Monday, sharing what he has seen from the offense this season.

Logan Lazarczyk

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) goes to throw the ball against the Elon Phoenix during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Duke Blue Devils' offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer spoke with the media on Monday, giving updates heading into this week's matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Brewer has been impressed with the running back room, specifically Nate Sheppard, who has demonstrated great technique in pass protection.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to run past Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Coach Brewer's Thoughts

  • "That's probably the biggest thing, is a freshman coming, is your ability to protect the quarterback," Brewer said.
  • "A lot of guys can come in and carry the football and make guys miss, and that's a natural ability. But to be able to protect the quarterback, to know protections, to be able to for us to call plays and not worry about where [Sheppard] is at, is something he's proved to us. There's no hesitation for him being in there for that reason."
Sep 24, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on the turf before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Duke won 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Speaking of the quarterback, Brewer has been very impressed with Darian Mensah's progression throughout the season as the starting signal caller for the Blue Devils.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
  • "The sky's the limit for [Mensah]. He can play at a high level," Brewer said. "You've seen him be more efficient in the passing game. The last couple of weeks, being very high in the completion percentage. He's very diligent about taking the things that are there and not forcing things."

Brewer continued to praise Mensah's influence on the field when the offense is struggling to produce on consecutive drives.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) calls a play in the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
  • "The biggest thing I saw from him last week is the ability to play extremely on fire in the second quarter and not be stopped, and then come out in the third quarter, and we hit three drives in a row where we didn't execute at a high level," Brewer continued. "He stayed positive and got the guys through that and then went down and scored the next two drives to finish the game off."

Mensah has illustrated that he is a quarterback who only cares about wins. Brewer explained exactly how the sophomore quarterback demonstrates that mindset each game.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) scrambles against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Alec Bryant (3) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
  • "He's a competitor. He's like all of us," Brewer said. "He doesn't care about stats. He could care less if we led the country in [statistical categories], as long as we win games. If we win, that's the biggest stat a quarterback can have is that you're a quarterback on a winning team."

It goes without saying that Brewer has full confidence in his quarterback and offensive personnel. Duke's offense will have to replicate what it has done in the first six weeks against a stifling Georgia Tech defense on Saturday.

Oct 20, 2018; Durham, NC, USA; A Duke Blue Devils footballl helmet during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Cavaliers won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

