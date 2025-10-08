Duke Odds of Winning ACC Better than Most Think
The Duke Blue Devils football team has had a good start to its season. They are 4-2 on the season, and they are riding a season-high three-game winning streak. They have had good play on both sides of the ball during this winning streak.
They are coming off an impressive win on the West Coast over the University of California. Going into that game, a lot of people were talking about how Duke would handle the West Coast trip. But they went out there and handled their business and also improved to a perfect 3-0 record in the ACC.
The Blue Devils will get a week off this weekend and prepare for a massive showdown with Georgia Tech, which is ranked No.13 in College Football. This game will be massive for Duke as they are trying to get their winning streak to four games, but more importantly, improve to 4-0 in the ACC and get closer to the ACC Championship game.
Georgia Tech is also undefeated in the ACC and is looking to get to the Championship, and something is going to have to give in this matchup. Duke has to make sure they are prepared for this game in many different ways.
Duke Chances of Reaching ACC Title Game
Adam Rowe of 247sports gives an update on Duke’s chances to reach the ACC Championship game this season.
“The computers like Duke's chances to make it back to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2013. Updated SP+ projections have the Blue Devils sitting second in the ACC title race with a 15.7 percent chance to win the league. Miami tops the board at 32.9 percent, followed by Duke at 15.7, Georgia Tech at 13.4, Virginia at 12.4, and Louisville at 9.4. SMU checks in at 6.6, Pitt at 5.2, and Florida State at 1.2.”
“The number reflects how balanced and reliable this team has been under Manny Diaz. Duke has played clean football, limited giveaways, and leaned on a front that creates negative plays while the offense keeps stacking efficient drives.”
“The national picture now has a clear headliner for the Blue Devils. Quarterback Darian Mensah ranks No. 2 in the FBS in passing yards through Oct. 4 with 1,838. He is averaging 306.3 yards per game, completing 69.8 percent of his throws, and has a 15 to 2 touchdown-to-interception line. That production has kept Duke explosive while still protecting the ball, a combination that travels in conference play.”
