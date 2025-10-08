Blue Devil Country

Duke Odds of Winning ACC Better than Most Think

The Duke Football Team has started hot in ACC play. They are looking to keep it up and land themselves in the ACC Championship game.

Michael Canelo

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils players greet their fans during the fourth quarter of their 45-21 victory over the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils football team has had a good start to its season. They are 4-2 on the season, and they are riding a season-high three-game winning streak. They have had good play on both sides of the ball during this winning streak.

They are coming off an impressive win on the West Coast over the University of California. Going into that game, a lot of people were talking about how Duke would handle the West Coast trip. But they went out there and handled their business and also improved to a perfect 3-0 record in the ACC. 

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils players greet their fans following their 45-21 victory over the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will get a week off this weekend and prepare for a massive showdown with Georgia Tech, which is ranked No.13 in College Football. This game will be massive for Duke as they are trying to get their winning streak to four games, but more importantly, improve to 4-0 in the ACC and get closer to the ACC Championship game.

Georgia Tech is also undefeated in the ACC and is looking to get to the Championship, and something is going to have to give in this matchup. Duke has to make sure they are prepared for this game in many different ways. 

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz awaits the resumption of play against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Duke Chances of Reaching ACC Title Game

Adam Rowe of 247sports gives an update on Duke’s chances to reach the ACC Championship game this season. 

“The computers like Duke's chances to make it back to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2013. Updated SP+ projections have the Blue Devils sitting second in the ACC title race with a 15.7 percent chance to win the league. Miami tops the board at 32.9 percent, followed by Duke at 15.7, Georgia Tech at 13.4, Virginia at 12.4, and Louisville at 9.4. SMU checks in at 6.6, Pitt at 5.2, and Florida State at 1.2.”

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the sidelines in the second quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“The number reflects how balanced and reliable this team has been under Manny Diaz. Duke has played clean football, limited giveaways, and leaned on a front that creates negative plays while the offense keeps stacking efficient drives.”

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“The national picture now has a clear headliner for the Blue Devils. Quarterback Darian Mensah ranks No. 2 in the FBS in passing yards through Oct. 4 with 1,838. He is averaging 306.3 yards per game, completing 69.8 percent of his throws, and has a 15 to 2 touchdown-to-interception line. That production has kept Duke explosive while still protecting the ball, a combination that travels in conference play.”

