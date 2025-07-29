Blue Devil Country

Duke Football: 'Something Special' Growing in Durham

The 2025 Duke football squad has the pieces to potentially deliver another memorable season.

Matt Giles

Duke football
Duke football / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

With 14 starters returning from a Duke football team that recorded a 9-4 overall record in the first year of the Manny Diaz era, not to mention the arrival of heralded transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, the Blue Devils expressed reason for optimism following the start of fall camp on Monday.

ALSO READ: Duke Recruiters Win Battle for Alabama Tight End Ben Moseley

"I believe in our locker room," senior offensive lineman Justin Pickett said to the media on hand. "That's what makes us special here. That's what makes Duke special. A lot of people may not see that from the outside, but it shows up on tape.

"That's something special about this program, trusting each other and the building on that trust will help us get to where we want to go."

On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker Tre Freeman echoed those sentiments.

"It's really exciting that we get to come out here and play," Freeman noted. "Just like we always preach, you go through hard stuff, but your guys are what makes a family. That's what we try to do most.

"We know we are always going through something hard. Then we just try to eat and love on each other whenever we can and break bread."

The 2025 Duke football campaign gets underway with a home bout against the Elon Phoenix on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET (ACCNX).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football