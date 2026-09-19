Duke Football Prevails in ACC Opener Behind Well-Rounded Performance
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The passing game, running game, and defense all looked formidable and in sync for the Duke football squad on Saturday afternoon. As a result, Manny Diaz and his Blue Devils (3-0, 1-0 ACC) enjoyed a successful ACC opener with a 35-7 victory over the visiting Stanford Cardinal (1-2, 0-2 ACC) in Wallace Wade Stadium.
Following a scoreless first quarter in Durham, a 32-yard rushing touchdown by Duke football running back and potential Heisman candidate Nate Sheppard put the Blue Devils on top, 7-0, just over four minutes into the second quarter.
Less than two minutes later, Duke linebacker Kendall Johnson recovered a Stanford fumble at the Cardinal's 35-yard line. And six plays later, the Blue Devils found paydirt again, this time via a two-yard pass from starting quarterback Walker Eget to Sheppard, giving the home team a 14-0 advantage with 5:29 to play before halftime.
Stanford reached the endzone with a five-yard pass from Davis Warren to wide receiver Caden High to pull the Cardinal to within seven at 14-7 with only 16 ticks left on the clock in the second quarter.
In the first half alone, Sheppard racked up 114 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 16 carries, marking the third time in as many weeks that he eclipsed the 100-yard mark by halftime. Eget entered the break with a 7-for-12 passing clip for 89 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Duke Football Dominates Second Half Versus Stanford
Duke received the ball to begin the second half. And the Blue Devils responded to that opportunity by putting together a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive, highlighted by brilliant catches from wide receiver Jaivon Solomon and tight end Jeremiah Hasley and capped off by a one-yard run from Nate Sheppard to push the Blue Devils' lead to 21-7.
Under eight minutes later, after the defense continued to prevent Stanford from gaining any significant momentum, Duke wide receiver Kavon Simmons put the finishing touch on a 10-play, 73-yard drive via his 16-yard rushing touchdown. That score, Simmons' first career touchdown, gave the Blue Devils a 28-7 lead with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils' defense refused to let up the rest of the way. And Duke tacked on another touchdown roughly midway through the fourth quarter, as true freshman running back Jayvian Tanelus recorded his first score as a collegian on a five-yard run.
Duke won the total yardage battle, 471-237. Sheppard finished with 154 rushing yards on 23 attempts, putting him at over 500 yards for the season just three games into the schedule. Meanwhile, Eget finished with 202 yards through the air, completing 14 of his 24 pass attempts and marking his second straight outing with at least 200 passing yards.
Diaz's Blue Devils will now prepare to host the William & Mary Tribe (2-1, 1-1 Patriot League) at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday (ACCNX).
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Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD