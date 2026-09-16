Why Duke's Nate Sheppard Deserves To Be in Heisman Discussion

Once in a blue moon, the Duke Blue Devils will have a premier talent who presents himself as one of the nation's best at their respective position. Years ago, quarterback Daniel Jones emerged as a top signal-caller in the ACC, and a couple of years later, offensive lineman Graham Barton arrived as one of the country's best.

However, I don't think the Blue Devils program has had a talent like sophomore running back Nate Sheppard, who is on a warpath two games into the regular season. Already trending as one of college football's best running backs, Sheppard is emerging into the Doak Walker Award conversation with ease after not appearing on the award's preseason watchlist.

Conversations Must Be Had About Nate Sheppard

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts after scoring against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, there is a conversation that must be had with Sheppard, one that involves college football's most prized award outside of the National Championship trophy: the Heisman, and Sheppard belongs in the conversation for it.

Entering Week 3, the Blue Devils superstar leads the country in rush attempts (59), is second in yards (374), first in plays from scrimmage (67), first in yards from scrimmage (434), and is tied for fourth in touchdowns from scrimmage after two games. These are fantastic numbers to start the season, and there is no doubt that Sheppard has been Duke's best player and is invaluable to their success.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball past Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this pace, and with the way the offensive line is creating lanes up front, the Blue Devils are giving him a massive workload until someone can prove themselves outside of Sheppard. Unit then: this is his show, and he is expected to dominate from the jump.

Watching Sheppard against Tulane and Illinois, this is a tailback who has the skill set to play on Sundays right now. His most difficult matchup won't be until November against the Miami Hurricanes. Should he be healthy in this game, we could be seeing a matchup between three Heisman Trophy hopefuls: Sheppard, former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah, and wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball past the Tulane Green Wave defense during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Being a Heisman Finalist Would Mean

I don't expect Sheppard to win the Heisman—my personal pick for it is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is not of this planet. Yet, it would be such a monumental moment for Duke Athletics if Sheppard were a finalist and sat alongside the sport's best players in the country.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a catch during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sheppard's future in Durham will come into question as every major program in the country will be vying for his services or attempting to lure him into the transfer portal (a conversation for a later date). However, nothing should take away from what we're witnessing: a special season from a special player who could take Duke further than they imagined in 2026.