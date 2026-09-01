Miami vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

The Miami Hurricanes quest for another College Football Playoff berth begins with an ACC matchup in Week 1 against the Stanford Cardinal.

Stanford played in Week 0, scoring 37 points in a 10-point win over Hawaii. The Cardinal were led by running back Micah Ford, who carried the ball 25 times for 99 yards and three scores, leading the team to nearly 500 yards of total offense.

Now, Stanford faces one of the top teams in college football, as Miami enters the season as the No. 7 team in the country with a new quarterback leading the way in Darian Mensah. The ACC leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season, Mensah transferred from Duke to Miami and will take over for Carson Beck, who is now in the NFL.

Oddsmakers have set Miami as a massive favorite on the road after it went 6-2 in ACC play, including a big win over Stanford, in the 2025 season.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Friday’s Week 1 showdown.

Miami vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Miami -24.5 (-105)

Stanford +24.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Miami: -3600

Stanford: +1500

Total

47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Miami vs. Stanford How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Stanford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Miami record: 0-0

Stanford record: 1-0

Miami vs. Stanford Key Player to Watch

Darian Mensah, Quarterback, Miami

A Heisman candidate in the 2026 season, Mensah is looking to lead the Hurricanes back to the College Football Playoff.

The Miami quarterback has a real chance to be a high draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and he’s coming off a massive season at Duke where he threw for 34 scores, six picks and led the ACC with 3,973 passing yards.

In a Miami offense that produced back-to-back NFL quarterbacks in Cam Ward (a first-round pick) and Carson Beck (a third-round pick), Mensah could be in line for a huge season.

It’s notable that he’s taking on a Stanford defense that allowed two passing scores to Hawaii in Week 0.

Miami vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick

Stanford put together a strong showing in a win over Hawaii, even though it allowed 20 fourth-quarter points to nearly blow a big lead.

Still, I have a hard time getting behind the Cardinal against a Hurricanes team that has College Football Playoff expectations.

The No. 7 team in the country, Miami may have better quarterback play in the 2026 season with Mensah under center, and it torched Stanford (42-7) in the 2025 campaign. That game was in Miami, but the Hurricanes remain massive favorites at home in their meeting in 2026.

Stanford moved the ball well on Hawaii in Week 0, but it still allowed 27 points and is now facing a massive step up in class on both sides of the ball.

It’s also worth noting that the Cardinal were just 122nd in the country in net EPA/Play last season while Miami was eighth.

I expect a dominant showing from Mensah in Co. in their season opener.

Pick: Miami -24.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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