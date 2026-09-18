Why Walker Eget Key To Unlocking Duke Football’s Offense
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When discussing this sport, you often hear this saying: “football is the ultimate team sport.”
I believe that to be true. For the Duke Blue Devils and every other college, high school, and NFL team in the country, it takes all 22 players and the "x" number of coaches on staff to build a successful operation. In this case, the Blue Devils may not have a complete program, but even with a weakness in one area, the greatness of another can overcome it.
Running back Nate Sheppard is a superstar, but it can’t all be depended on him to lead Duke to wins. When the times get rough in the backfield, starting quarterback Walker Eget must be the key to unlocking the Blue Devils' offense this season.
From Viability Questions to Sustainability
A week ago, we wondered whether Eget could lead the Blue Devils' offense. He had a rough debut, going 13-of-26 for 131 yards—one week later, Eget went 15-of-21 for 206 yards and three touchdown passes.
What Eget showed against Illinois last week was a competent passer who could sustain the rhythm and efficiency of Duke’s offense with timing, accuracy, and a good-enough arm to fit passes into tighter windows. If you’re a sixth-year senior like Eget, you must be that efficient for your program. A week can change the perception quickly, and the former San Jose State transfer did just that.
Eget’s performance didn’t ease concerns about the Blue Devils' passing game, as veteran wideout Jonah Burton emerged as the team’s new No. 1 wideout. Transfer Jared Richardson struggled last weekend, though Kavon Simmons emerged as a potentially explosive pass-catcher, along with standout tight end Jeremiah Hasley.
Eget Is the Answer for Duke’s Passing Game
The Blue Devils have the pieces and the offensive line to build an effective, balanced offense that could pair with a similar defense, allowing them to take advantage of what looks like an easier schedule than we foresaw in the preseason. Duke’s chances of repeating as ACC champions are still slim, but no longer impossible, especially if Eget proves himself.
No matter what, Eget is the answer to the passing game’s success— he has to be. Talented redshirt freshman Dan Mahan is an unknown at quarterback and hasn't had enough reps to display his abilities. Eget is a known product with experience, production, and talent, and the Blue Devils must have a sure thing at quarterback this season.
Duke must find balance, as they cannot make Sheppard carry the ball 25 to 30 times per game. Eget has the skill set to create that balance and give his team a passing attack they can be proud of; only then will they know whether they have a better chance of winning the ACC once again.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft