Why Duke Football Has Clearer Path to ACC Title Game

The Duke Blue Devils are on the rise in the ACC once more.

With wins over quality non-conference opponents Tulane Green Wave and Illinois Fighting Illini, the Blue Devils are off to a 2-0 start ahead of their first conference matchup against the Stanford Cardinal. It is a best-case start, given how productive the run game has been with star running back Nate Sheppard, who has made a case to be in the early Heisman Trophy discussion.

However, it is hard to gauge where Duke ranks among the best teams in the ACC. If anything, over the last two weeks, the Blue Devils have shown they could be an overachieving program once again.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz Has Duke on the Right Track

Blue Devils coach Manny Diaz is already on shortlists for different programs across the college football landscape. Since replacing Mike Elko as Duke’s head coach, the Blue Devils are 20-9 under Diaz, and there is no reason why they can’t continue to keep winning under him.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year is a little different for Diaz in terms of approach on both sides of the ball. Against Illinois, it was clear the defense is still building chemistry but is trending in the right direction. Offensively, the unit runs through Sheppard, and an improved passing game in the coming weeks from quarterback Walker Eget could make Duke a much more dangerous ball club.

Three of the next four games for the Blue Devils are at home (vs. Stanford, vs. William & Mary, at Georgia Tech, vs. North Carolina). There is a real probability Diaz’s team could be 6-0 ahead of their Friday night bout in October against No. 25 Virginia.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke’s Path Back to ACC Title Game Is Clearer

Speaking of the Cavaliers, they’re one of a handful of teams in the ACC that will likely be competitive programs for much of the season. Miami looks like the cherry on top, while Louisville could be a stout opponent in the conference, along with Virginia and SMU. I would sneak in Wake Forest— I’ve been impressed with their performances to start the season.

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Jaden Mangham (2) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Duke seems to be back in the fold. Look at the rest of their schedule; the path to a third consecutive nine-win season and a trip back to Charlotte to defend their ACC Championship looks a lot easier than it did in the preseason.

The biggest worry is the Hurricanes, who will likely determine the Blue Devils' chances of repeating as conference champions. A lot of this depends on how Diaz gets his passing game going and on the defense remaining consistent week in and week out.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Duke is a team to watch moving forward. They have the pieces, plus a superstar at running back in Sheppard, to have unexpected success this fall. Now they have to put it all together.