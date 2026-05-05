Duke Football Pursuing Intriguing 2027 OL Prospect

Duke football is in the thick of its offseason, focused on repeating as ACC champions next season. While head coach Manny Diaz has been working to reload the roster for the upcoming year, his attention has also turned to the recruiting trail as official visit season gets underway.

One of the more interesting developments on that front involves Patrick O'Brien, a 2027 offensive lineman who has scheduled an official visit to Durham from May 29 to 31, which he announced on his social media.

What makes the visit particularly noteworthy is that O'Brien had released a top six schools list just weeks earlier, and Duke was not on it. The 3-star prospect from Cincinnati listed Purdue, Arkansas, UCLA, Northwestern, North Carolina, and Michigan State as his finalists, making his decision to visit Duke an unexpected and encouraging sign for the Blue Devils coaching staff.

What Patrick O'Brien Brings to Duke

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

O'Brien is a 3-star offensive tackle who plays his high school football at Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio. At 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, he has the size and frame that college programs covet along the offensive line. He is currently ranked 824th overall in the country, 74th among offensive tackles nationally, and 30th among all players in the state of Ohio, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

On the field, O'Brien is a physical and aggressive run blocker who overwhelms defenders at the point of attack. He has also shown the footwork and technique to hold up as a pass blocker, making him a well-rounded prospect at the tackle position. His combination of size, strength, and versatility suggests he could develop into a reliable starter at the college level with the right coaching and conditioning.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke's Recruiting Class

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Duke currently ranks 50th in the country for the 2027 recruiting cycle, with five total commitments. The Blue Devils have already secured what many consider to be their running back of the future in Mikel Stephen, who is the top-ranked player in the class at 699th overall according to Rivals. With Stephen in the fold, the next logical priority for Diaz and his staff is finding the offensive linemen who can create the open lanes that will allow Stephen to thrive at the college level.

That need makes O'Brien's visit all the more significant. He would be Duke's first offensive line commit in this class if he were to choose the Blue Devils. Currently, the only lineman committed on either side of the ball is defensive tackle King Kalama, who is ranked 780th in the country. Adding a tackle of O'Brien's size and upside would immediately address one of the most pressing needs on Duke's roster-building checklist.