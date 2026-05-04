Why Duke's Offense Has True Security Blanket at Tight End

Duke football is looking to remain relevant this upcoming season despite losing key players to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft following their ACC Championship run that saw them win nine games and the Sun Bowl.

Head coach Manny Diaz has a good grip on what this roster could be capable of as fall camp remains just over two months away.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Many eyes are focused on Diaz and his star running back, Nate Sheppard, who was a key piece to the Blue Devils' acquisition of the ACC title. Returning for his sophomore season, the pressure will be on Sheppard to keep the offense on schedule with a heavy workload on the way. However, starting tight end Jeremiah Hasley may just be the difference-maker who becomes the security blanket of Duke's offense.

Why Jeremiah Hasley Could Be the Key to Success for Duke’s Offense

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates with tight end Landen King (0) after scoring the winning touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Gone are quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate, and joining are San Jose passer Walker Eget, Penn wide receiver Jared Richardson, and Charlotte playmaker Javen Nicholas. The new-look Blue Devils offense is an intriguing bunch, though the key to their success lies in two positions that aren't always viewed as particularly valuable.

Well, they will be this upcoming season as Diaz and offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer will have to adjust to leaning on the returning starters of Sheppard and Hasley.

Duke TE Jeremiah Hasley (#85) was a surprising contributor in the Duke offense last year. Hauling in 40 catches for 454 yards and 6 TDs.



Expect him to be the safety blanket for whoever the Duke starting QB is this year after losing their top 5 WRs. pic.twitter.com/7go61F2Qkz — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) April 29, 2026

Hasley enters 2026 as arguably the top tight end in the ACC and one of the best in the country, showcasing his pass-catching prowess with 40 catches for 454 yards and six touchdowns, while also being a nasty blocker in the run game. The redshirt senior from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, was an original Mike Elko recruit from his last class at Duke, serving as a reminder of the commitment many on the roster made to see through what Elko was building.

Hasley's ability in both phases makes him a true weapon to utilize for the offense. Brewer will find ways to make him a featured target in the passing game while using him as one of the key blockers for Sheppard in the run game. When it comes to the potential success of Duke's offense this year, Hasley is the security blanket they will enjoy having.

What Hasley’s Future Holds at Duke and Elsewhere

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball after a catch in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

From linebacker recruit to star tight end, Hasley will be one of the key leaders of the program in 2026 for his final year of eligibility.

There is a skill set here that could make him an intriguing prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft, and it would come as no surprise if he put up a great season to earn himself Top 100 consideration in a time when the NFL is transitioning more to heavier personnel groups to off-balance lighter defensive packages.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Duke figures out its quarterback situation, it may slowly realize that returning to the ACC Championship is not out of the question, with Hasley among the key contributors.