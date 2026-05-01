1 Duke Prospect Who Will Be Future First-Round Pick

The Duke Blue Devils aren't particularly known for being a churning machine of first-round NFL Draft talent. Every so often, especially in the past seven years, the Blue Devils will produce a high draft pick.

Take former quarterback Daniel Jones and offensive lineman Graham Barton, for example. Both of them had the outstanding talent to be top draft picks in their respective drafts. Had Darian Mensah stuck around this upcoming season, we would be discussing him as the undoubted favorite in the Blue Devils program to be the next first-round choice from Durham. Instead, he bounced for Miami for a "greater" opportunity.

Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Daniel Jones (Duke) stands with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he was selected as the number six overall pick to the New York Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

While it might be too early to ever plant a flag on who could be a future first-round pick on the roster, Duke's young sophomore running back has a chance to make a name for himself and become a top draft pick in future drafts.

Why Nate Sheppard Could Be the Next Blue Devil Drafted in the First Round

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Karon Prunty (3) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Not often does a freshman running back join a program and make a significant impact for them. On occasion, you will see this happen at elite programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, or Penn State, which have a rich history of excellent college tailbacks. It rarely happens at Duke, and Nate Sheppard burst onto the scene to quickly become one of the best running backs in college football heading into 2026.

The true sophomore exploded in his fifth career game when he ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns, going on to finish the season with 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns and well over 1,300 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. Sheppard isn't a big running back, but his low center of gravity, quickness in space, contact balance, and explosiveness make him a legitimate threat on every snap.

Sheppard Will Have To Wait To Hear His Name Called Until April 2028

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Because the former 3-star recruit from Louisiana is only a sophomore, he is ineligible for the 2027 NFL Draft next spring. However, if he continues to produce in Durham, he has a strong chance of being one of the top prospects for the 2028 draft class. The only concerns remaining are staying durable and healthy, and committing to the Blue Devils long-term, as he could become a highly coveted talent when the transfer portal reopens this winter.

Sheppard is a great talent, one who will become the engine to Duke's offense this season. Another big year could put a major spotlight on the football program under head coach Manny Diaz.