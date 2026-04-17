Duke Lands Commitment From Talented 2027 Running Back

Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football program have been heating up in their recruiting efforts regarding the class of 2027, and they have now picked up another big-time addition.

Duke has landed a commitment from running back Mikel Stephen, a 3-star recruit, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke Inks Commitment From 3-Star 2027 Running Back Mikel Stephen

Stephen, a 5'10", 185-pound running back, plays at Madison Central High School in Madison, Mississippi. He is rated as the No. 985 overall player, No. 73 running back, and No. 24 player out of the state of Mississippi per 247Sports.

"After months of hard work, visits, and conversations with coaches, I’m proud to announce my commitment to Duke University! This moment means a lot to me joining a program that values excellence both on the field and in the classroom," Stephen said in a post on X/Twitter.

After months of hard work, visits, and conversations with coaches, I’m proud to announce my commitment to Duke University! This moment means a lot to me joining a program that values excellence both on the field and in the classroom. Duke’s tradition of discipline, leadership,… pic.twitter.com/FI6YNksKKU — Mikel Stephen (@mikelgohard1) April 16, 2026

"Duke’s tradition of discipline, leadership, and development really stood out to me. I’m excited to be part of something that challenges me to grow as an athlete and as a student."

Stephen, one of the most talented running backs in the 2027 recruiting class, held offers from several marquee programs, including Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Notre Dame. Duke offered the 3-star prospect in January, and he took an unofficial visit to the School in late March.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“I felt like I was home,” Stephen said in an interview with Rivals. “The coaches and players treated me like I belonged there, and everything just felt right."

“Since they offered, they have been serious about me,” he added. “Then on the visit, the vibe was fun, laid back and chill on campus. But with football, it was a very excited, electric atmosphere.”

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Stephen became the Blue Devils' fifth commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Blue Devils Building 2027 Recruiting Class

Now with Stephen added, Diaz and Co. have five commits in the 2027 recruiting class. Along with the stud running back, that class features 3-star EDGE King Kalama, 3-star linebackers Tripp Keller and Jack Baker, and 3-star quarterback Aidan McPherson.

The Blue Devils have stayed on the East Coast in terms of recruiting and are starting to gain momentum with the class of 2027. However, the current Duke football team still has lots of questions to answer heading into the 2026 campaign, so Diaz and his staff will have to be all hands on deck.