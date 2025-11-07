Blue Devil Country

Duke’s Remaining Conference Games Ranked from Easy to Hard

With the Blue Devils having three remaining games against ACC opponents, here is how those three matchups rain from easiest to most difficult.

Logan Lazarczyk

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.
Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

November is the most important month of the college football season, as teams vying for spots in the College Football Playoff must produce their best performances.

The Duke Blue Devils are one of those teams working towards one of the items on their checklist, which is qualifying for a spot in the ACC Championship game. Without that, there is no hope for Duke to reach the College Football Playoff. That must be accomplished first and foremost before anything else.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To reach that goal, the Blue Devils must win out and defeat every team remaining in their in-conference schedule.

Duke has three games remaining against ACC opponents. Here is how each game ranks from easiest to most difficult.

1. Nov. 29 vs. Wake Forest

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Wake Forest's 5-3 record gives off the illusion of a solid team, but there are too many holes on its roster that will be exploited against Duke. Not to mention, this will be a home game for the Blue Devils, whose fans will be in full support, knowing the stakes of that contest.

Additionally, Duke's offense can score at will, and that has been the opposite narrative surrounding Wake Forest's offense, which is averaging 10 points per game the last two weeks.

The Blue Devils should have no problems in this game, especially when considering where this game is being played.

2. Nov. 22 at North Carolina

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) on the field in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina hiring former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was supposed to deliver wins and change the direction of the program. However, it has been the total opposite experience for the Tar Heels, who are 3-5 and 14th in the ACC standings.

North Carolina has lost four of five games, which include defeats by at least 25 points. The only reason this game is not the easiest game remaining for Duke is the fact that it will be a road game for the Blue Devils against their historic rivals.

3. Nov. 15 vs. Virginia

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

This one is pretty obvious, as the Cavaliers are ranked 14th in the country and are undefeated in ACC play.

Chandler Morris leaves a lot to be desired, but he manages the game at a high level, taking care of the ball and keeping the offense on schedule. That is apparent when realizing that Virginia possesses a 50% third-down conversion rate, which ranks 23rd in the country.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers will not blow teams away with their offensive production, but a strong run game paired with complementary situational football is the reason this team is at the top of the conference with a few weeks remaining.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.

