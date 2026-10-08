How Matt Craycraft Showing He's Glue Guy for Duke Football

Duke football is enjoying some of its best years under head coach Manny Diaz, who is 22-9, leading the Duke Blue Devils program. While some of the success has come from the classes of former coach Mike Elko, Diaz has begun building a team competitive enough to climb to the top of the ACC.

Funny enough, Duke did just that last year in what could be called a retooling campaign that turned into the Blue Devils' first ACC Championship since sharing the gold 30 years ago and their first outright title in six decades. A key player in the team's growth under Diaz is veteran center Matt Craycraft, who is playing his best football four games into the season.

Craycraft's Impact for Duke Football

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) celebrates a touchdown by running back Nate Sheppard's (20) against the William & Mary Tribe during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The son of former Vanderbilt standout offensive lineman and captain Bob Craycraft continues to lead by example as a three-time All-Academic player who will likely become a four-time recipient and All-ACC lineman this fall. With over 2,200 snaps and counting under his belt, Craycraft has become the Blue Devils' most dependable and consistent offensive lineman since Diaz became head coach.

This is the type of player who leads by example, pushing for the tough conversations that team captains must establish in the locker room when a player or the team as a whole struggles. On the field, Craycraft is a mean dude who is making a case to be one of the top centers in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I've seen Craycraft improve on the field this season, especially as a run blocker, which was a must as the Blue Devils sorted out their passing game with new faces and leaned into star running back Nate Sheppard for incredible success through four contests. Craycraft shows a level of violence and has opened up lanes for Sheppard with good power and drive at the point of attack.

Craycraft Is Duke's Glue Guy

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In pass protection, Craycraft is consistent in his technique and has yet to allow a sack. When he is on the field, everything is disciplined from pass protection to the run game. When Duke needs to rally, Craycraft becomes the leading voice and difference-maker.

I have talked a lot about the flashier aspects of the Blue Devils team four games into the season, but it is Craycraft who deserves praise for his leadership, on-field play, and talent that is likely to lead him to being one of the most underrated linemen in the ACC and the NFL Draft next spring.