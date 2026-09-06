2 Duke Football Sophomores Who Raised Stock Against Tulane

The Duke Blue Devils walked away from Week 1 with a 17-3 victory over Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.

It certainly wasn't the cleanest game on the offensive end from the Blue Devils, but they still began the 2026 regular season with a 1-0 record. Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have a lot of adjustments to make on offense, but the defense showed a ton of promise.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams hit big ruts offensively in the second half. No points were scored in the third quarter by either team, though Duke's defense held Tulane scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Additionally, there were certainly some positives to take away from Week 1. Here are two sophomores for the Blue Devils who raised their stock against the Green Wave.

RB Nate Sheppard

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts after scoring against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard, take a bow. Although it seemed pretty clear that the run game would be the main point of attack for Duke's offense against Tulane, Sheppard practically single-handedly carried the entire offense all night.

The sophomore finished the contest with 35 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns, tallying 6.5 yards per carry. He also added three receptions for 19 yards.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saying Sheppard single-handedly carried this offense is not an exaggeration. Sheppard accounted for 246 yards of total offense. The rest of Duke's offense as a unit combined for 135 yards. Sheppard was also responsible for both of the Blue Devils' touchdowns.

Realistically, this was a completely unsustainable offensive attack, but it's hard to imagine that head coach Manny Diaz and his staff plan to give it to Sheppard 35+ times a game with no other options and expect to win. Regardless, the passing attack was practically nonexistent as San Jose State transfer Walker Eget struggled.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball past Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Setting aside the obvious improvements that must be made for Duke as a whole offensively, Sheppard turned some heads in Week 1. He could truly turn into one of the best running backs in the country this season.

DE Bryce Davis

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Duke football fans came into the 2026 season with high hopes for sophomore edge Bryce Davis, but he wasn't yet known nationally. As the highest-rated recruit in Duke football history, Davis is poised for a huge second season with the program.

In Week 1, that was on full display. Davis tied the team lead in tackles with six, along with two sacks and three tackles for loss. His quickness and athleticism were evident all night, and it's absolutely in the cards that Davis can be this team's best all-around defensive player in 2026.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) and Duke Blue Devils linebacker Bradley Gompers (24) against Tulane Green Wave running back Jaylin Lucas (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from Davis alone, the Blue Devils' defensive front shows a ton of promise. Guys like Tyshon Reed, David Anderson, Preston Watson, and Kevin O'Connor will have their moments. Additionally, Duke's linebacker unit, featuring Nick Morris Jr., Luke Mergott, Bradley Gompers, and Kendall Johnson, could become one of the best in the ACC.

With all the questions on offense, Duke flashed a ton of potential on defense. Diaz and Co. hope to get back to their 2024 form defensively, and this was a great start.