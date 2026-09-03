2 Duke Football Freshmen Who Could See Time in Week 1

The Duke football program is just a few days away from the regular season.

Duke will begin the 2026 regular season as reigning ACC champs against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday (3:30 pm ET, ACC Network). A home bout with the Green Wave begins a fairly favorable slate for the Blue Devils, where eight or nine wins might not be out of the question despite significant roster turnover.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Manny Diaz is looking to continue the momentum he has generated with the Duke program, and despite questions all over the roster, he has the talent to accomplish big things in his third year with the program.

As we have laid out over the summer, there are several position groups with question marks, and others seem to have a lot of depth. A few rookies could see time on the field in these groups that feel pretty open. Let's go over a couple.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to outrun Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jayvian Tanelus

True freshman 3-star running back Jayvian Tanelus seemed to turn some heads throughout fall training camp, notching eight carries for 48 yards and eight carries for 38 yards in the Blue Devils' two fall scrimmages, respectively.

When Duke released its first official depth chart ahead of the season on Monday, Tanelus was listed as the RB3 behind star sophomore Nate Sheppard and Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout camp, it began to look like Duke would have more depth at the RB spot than we originally thought. Sheppard and Campbell could be a highly productive one-two punch at the position, with Tanelus as a reserve behind them.

Early in the season, Duke's run game will have to be effective as the plethora of new offensive faces gel together. Tanelus could be part of that rushing attack against Tulane.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Brody Keefe

Wide receiver is probably the biggest question mark on the entire roster for Duke heading into the year. On the first depth chart, Jared Richardson, Jayden Moore OR Kavon Simmons, and Javen Nicholas OR Jonah Burton were listed as the starters. However, there are other guys who could contribute.

Redshirt freshmen Jaivon Solomon and Jamien Little will have a chance to compete, and 3-star freshman Brody Keefe could make a push as well. Keefe was listed as the third receiver in one spot behind Richardson and Blake Rohrer, but Diaz noted in his latest press conference that the rookie could see some time early.

The Blue Devils receiving corps feels wide open, with the heavy contributors remaining to be seen. Keefe, a 6'3" freshman, could be in the equation.