3 Winners & Losers From Duke Football Sloppy Opening Win

That game was probably a lot closer than it needed to be.

The Duke football program kicked off the 2026 regular season with a 17-3 victory over Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium. The game was originally supposed to begin at 3:30 pm ET, but weather delays pushed it back to 5:00 pm ET. Additionally, Charlotte transfer wide receiver Javen Nicholas was ruled out shortly before kickoff for undisclosed reasons.

There were some pros in this one and certainly some cons. Let's break down three winners and losers from Duke's season opener.

Winners

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Nate Sheppard

It seemed pretty clear heading into this game that the Blue Devils would probably lean on the run. Well, star running back Nate Sheppard wasn't just the focal point of the offense; he was quite literally the entire offense.

The sophomore tallied 11 carries on Duke's first offensive drive of the game, which was 17 plays. He headed into the halftime locker room with 19 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown.

It's no secret that Sheppard will be this team's catalyst on offense. In our preseason ranking of Duke football's top 30 players, I had Sheppard at No. 1. It seems like he will be this team's best player in 2026.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (36) is carted from the field after he sustained an injury during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Nick Morris Jr.

I thought Nick Morris Jr. was great in his return after missing the majority of the 2025 campaign with a leg injury. The sixth-year player tied the team lead with six total tackles, along with 0.5 TFL and a fumble recovery.

The Blue Devils' linebacker unit showed a lot of promise here tonight. Luke Mergott, Kendall Johnson, and Bradley Gompers, along with Morris, could be one of the best corps in the ACC.

Sep 2, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jonah Burton (17) is tackled by Texas State Bobcats safety Tory Spears (12) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

WR Jonah Burton

Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton didn't get a ton of buzz throughout the offseason, but he appeared to be one of QB Walker Eget's favorite targets.

Burton was listed as a co-starter in Duke's first official depth chart along with Nicholas, who was out. There wasn't much to smile about with the passing game for Diaz and Co., but Burton was the team's leading receiver tonight, with three receptions for 38 yards.

Losers

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back while Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) blocks Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Derrick Shepard Jr. (94) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Walker Eget

Walker Eget did not look good in his debut with the Blue Devils. The San Jose State transfer looked very uncomfortable in the first half, missing at least two or three would-be touchdowns.

The Blue Devils even made a QB change early in the fourth quarter and in the final minute and change, bringing in redshirt freshman Dan Mahan for a few plays. Granted, Mahan only threw one pass, but it's notable nonetheless. It was an ugly debut for Eget, and his starting job could already be in jeopardy.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jared Richardson

Jared Richardson was widely expected throughout the offseason to take over as Duke's top wide receiver. Granted, nothing in the passing game got going tonight, but Richardson didn't have the debut many Duke fans were expecting.

Richardson didn't log a single catch against Tulane. Duke's passing attack will have to significantly improve over time, as Richardson has the best resume of any receiver on this team.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Kimari Robinson

Redshirt junior Kimari Robinson returned to Duke with the chance to be a starting cornerback, but after tonight, it doesn't seem like he has a major role carved out.

Snap counts haven't yet been released, but it didn't seem like Robinson was a key part of the secondary. He was listed as a backup to Kyon Loud on Duke's depth chart, and Loud was fantastic in the opener.

Robinson might have some work to do to be a consistent contributor on this defense. He did not have a tackle tonight.