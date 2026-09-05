3 Matchups To Watch in Duke Football's Opener vs. Tulane

It's game day for Duke football in 2026.

The Blue Devils will kick off Year 3 under head coach Manny Diaz against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium (3:30 pm ET, ACC Network). The Green Wave took down Duke in 2025, 34-27, in New Orleans, and now Diaz and Co. have a chance for revenge.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After all the offseason questions and unknowns about this Blue Devils squad throughout the summer, this is the first look the fans will get at real game action. Several pieces on both sides of the ball will pay major dividends to Duke's success in 2026.

Ahead of Duke's regular-season opener, here are three matchups to pay attention to on Saturday afternoon.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Walker Eget vs. Zeon Chriss-Gremillion

This isn't exactly a head-to-head battle, but quarterback play will be a huge factor in the outcome of this game.

Duke named San Jose State transfer Walker Eget its starting quarterback after a fall camp battle with redshirt freshman Dan Mahan . It was the expected outcome, but now the former Spartan has to prove he can be productive at the Power Conference level.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Eget notched over 5,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns over two seasons as San Jose State's starter, but also tallied 19 interceptions. How comfortable Eget looks early on, especially in a passing attack with so many new faces, will be telling.

Redshirt senior Zeon Chriss-Gremillion will be Tulane's starting quarterback after transferring from Houston following the 2025 season. He appeared in four games in 2025, totaling 108 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 21 total pass attempts.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, where Chriss-Gremillion is a major threat is with his legs. The 6'3" signal-caller rushed for 492 yards in 2023 with Louisiana and 388 in 2024 in 11 games with the Cougars. Eget likely won't be running much, so Duke will have to contain Chriss-Gremillion in the pocket.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tulane Rushing Attack vs. Duke Defensive Front

On Friday, Tulane's lead returning running back, Jamauri McClure, was ruled out of Saturday's game with a foot injury. He ran for 540 yards on 6.5 yards per carry last season.

The Green Wave will now rely on returner Maurice Turner and transfers Johnnie Daniels (Mississippi State) and Jaylin Lucas (Florida State). Turner ran for 127 yards on 28 carries a season ago in New Orleans, and Daniels and Lucas each ran for 44 and 160 yards, respectively.

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Jamauri McClure (25) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the first look at Duke's new defensive line, which shows a lot of promise heading into 2026. Returners such as Bryce Davis, Tyshon Reed, Preston Watson, and David Anderson will lead the way, with newcomers Owen Wafle (Penn State) and Dakota Quinonez (Dartmouth) providing depth.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) moves to block Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Offensive Line vs. Tulane Pass Rush

The Blue Devils lost both 2025 starting tackles, Brian Parker II and Bruno Fina, but replaced them with talented transfers Nick Del Grande (Coastal Carolina) and Braden Miller (California).

In 2025, Tulane led the American Conference in sacks (36) and allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game (122.6) of any team in the league. The Green Wave returned two of their three leading linebacker tacklers, Chris Rodgers and Makai Williams.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke will likely need to establish the ground game early with Nate Sheppard, CJ Campbell, and maybe even 3-star freshman Jayvian Tanelus. The offensive line clicking early to get the offense into a rhythm will be key in this one.