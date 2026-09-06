Duke Football Star Nate Sheppard Powers Blue Devils to Win Over Tulane
In this story:
Following a 90-minute weather delay at Wallace Wade Stadium late Saturday afternoon, Duke football never trailed en route to its fourth straight season-opening win. The reigning ACC champion Blue Devils, looking to build on back-to-back nine-win campaigns across the first two seasons of the Manny Diaz era but playing without the services of wideout Javen Nicholas in Week 1, defeated the visiting Tulane Green Wave, 17-3, behind a prolific effort by centerpiece Nate Sheppard.
The Blue Devils milked almost 10 minutes off the clock on the game's opening drive. Sophomore star running back Nate Sheppard, who accounted for 51 of Duke's 75 yards on that possession, ensured points on the board by scampering nine yards to find paydirt and give the home squad a 7-0 advantage.
Duke's defense allowed 35 yards by the Green Wave before forcing a punt near midfield. The Blue Devils and Tulane then traded lackluster drives.
Sheppard eventually put Duke in scoring position via a sensational 47-yard run early in the second quarter, as the returning Second Team All-ACC performer had racked up 99 yards on the ground with just over 10 minutes to play in the half. However, the redshirt sophomore kicker Cosme Salas missed a 32-yard field goal attempt, and Tulane responded with a 55-yard drive of its own, albeit ending with a missed 43-yard field goal attempt that hit the upright.
Manny Diaz's third Duke football squad captured at least a little bit more momentum entering halftime when Salas connected on 22-yarder with zero ticks left on the clock to give the Blue Devils a 10-0 lead.
Across the first two quarters of action in Durham, Sheppard tallied 139 yards and one score on 19 carries.
Duke Football Makes Enough Plays to Win in Fourth Quarter
Sloppy play, including missed opportunities by both teams and a fumble apiece, was the story across the scoreless third quarter in Durham. But early in the fourth quarter, Tulane put pressure on the Blue Devils by connecting on a 37-yard field goal attempt.
Duke answered on offense in impressive fashion. Nate Sheppard and the Blue Devils' backup quarterback in redshirt freshman Dan Mahan, who saw the first snaps of his college career, fueled the bulk of the Blue Devils' time-consuming march down the field. Sheppard ultimately pushed the lead to 17-3 via a 14-yard touchdown run with under seven minutes to play in the game.
Sheppard ended up with a career-high 227 rushing yards on 35 attempts, accounting for both of Duke's touchdowns. Meanwhile, starting quarterback Walker Eget Jr. finished 13-for-26 for 131 yards through the air.
The Blue Devil defense held Tulane to 258 yards, including only 54 on the ground.
Next up for Diaz's Blue Devils (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is a trip to Illinois to battle the Fighting Illini (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten). They square off at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday (FS1).
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD