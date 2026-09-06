Duke Football Star Nate Sheppard Powers Blue Devils to Win Over Tulane

Following a 90-minute weather delay at Wallace Wade Stadium late Saturday afternoon, Duke football never trailed en route to its fourth straight season-opening win. The reigning ACC champion Blue Devils, looking to build on back-to-back nine-win campaigns across the first two seasons of the Manny Diaz era but playing without the services of wideout Javen Nicholas in Week 1, defeated the visiting Tulane Green Wave, 17-3, behind a prolific effort by centerpiece Nate Sheppard.

The Blue Devils milked almost 10 minutes off the clock on the game's opening drive. Sophomore star running back Nate Sheppard, who accounted for 51 of Duke's 75 yards on that possession, ensured points on the board by scampering nine yards to find paydirt and give the home squad a 7-0 advantage.

Duke's defense allowed 35 yards by the Green Wave before forcing a punt near midfield. The Blue Devils and Tulane then traded lackluster drives.

Sheppard eventually put Duke in scoring position via a sensational 47-yard run early in the second quarter, as the returning Second Team All-ACC performer had racked up 99 yards on the ground with just over 10 minutes to play in the half. However, the redshirt sophomore kicker Cosme Salas missed a 32-yard field goal attempt, and Tulane responded with a 55-yard drive of its own, albeit ending with a missed 43-yard field goal attempt that hit the upright.

Just your typical first-half 100 yard rushing performance from Nate Sheppard pic.twitter.com/0A5tthPFJr — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 5, 2026

Manny Diaz's third Duke football squad captured at least a little bit more momentum entering halftime when Salas connected on 22-yarder with zero ticks left on the clock to give the Blue Devils a 10-0 lead.

Across the first two quarters of action in Durham, Sheppard tallied 139 yards and one score on 19 carries.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football Makes Enough Plays to Win in Fourth Quarter

Sloppy play, including missed opportunities by both teams and a fumble apiece, was the story across the scoreless third quarter in Durham. But early in the fourth quarter, Tulane put pressure on the Blue Devils by connecting on a 37-yard field goal attempt.

Duke answered on offense in impressive fashion. Nate Sheppard and the Blue Devils' backup quarterback in redshirt freshman Dan Mahan, who saw the first snaps of his college career, fueled the bulk of the Blue Devils' time-consuming march down the field. Sheppard ultimately pushed the lead to 17-3 via a 14-yard touchdown run with under seven minutes to play in the game.

Sheppard ended up with a career-high 227 rushing yards on 35 attempts, accounting for both of Duke's touchdowns. Meanwhile, starting quarterback Walker Eget Jr. finished 13-for-26 for 131 yards through the air.

The Blue Devil defense held Tulane to 258 yards, including only 54 on the ground.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (3) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up for Diaz's Blue Devils (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is a trip to Illinois to battle the Fighting Illini (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten). They square off at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday (FS1).