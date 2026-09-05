Key Duke Football Weapon Ruled Out Just Before Opening Kickoff
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The Duke Blue Devils are getting ready to kick off the 2026 regular season against Tulane at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Kickoff was originally set for 3:30 pm ET, but weather delays have pushed the game back. Now, a major report has hit the Blue Devils right before kickoff.
Duke WR Javen Nicholas Ruled Out for Season Opener Against Tulane
It has been reported that Duke wide receiver Javen Nicholas (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Saturday's regular-season opener against the Green Wave.
Nicholas transferred to Duke from Charlotte after the 2025 season. He was the top wide receiver on a 1-11 Charlotte team, tallying 60 receptions for 740 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.
The former LSU and Charlotte product was poised to be one of the Blue Devils' top receiving threats in 2026. On Duke's first official depth chart, Nicholas was slotted in a starting receiver spot alongside Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton.
In his absence, Manny Diaz and his staff will now look to the young guys, including Jaivon Solomon, Jayden Moore, Kavon Simmons, and Jamien Little, to pick up the slack. Penn transfer Jared Richardson seems like the likely candidate to be the Blue Devils' top pass catcher.
Who Does Duke Turn to at Wide Receiver?
Diaz and Co.'s top pass catcher will likely be Richardson, who was extremely productive over his four-year career with the Quakers. The 6'2" receiver totaled 193 catches for 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns across his time at Penn.
We have discussed throughout the summer that Duke's wide receiver corps is probably the biggest question mark on the entire team, and Nicholas' being ruled out only adds to that uncertainty.
The Blue Devils have a slew of young returners, including Solomon, Little, Moore, Simmons, and freshman Brody Keefe, who could potentially jump into bigger roles. However, Nicholas felt like one of the most sure-fire contributors in this Duke receiving core.
Regardless, it seems generally expected that Diaz and Co. will lead with the run game early on behind star sophomore Nate Sheppard. Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell and 3-star rookie Jayvian Tanelus could also be part of that equation. With so much uncertainty at wide receiver, the Blue Devils will likely need to establish the run early to have success.
Kickoff for Duke's regular-season opener against Tulane has been rescheduled to 5:00 pm ET following the weather delays.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine