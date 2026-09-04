Why Duke Football Biggest ACC Wild Card Again in 2026

Roughly nine months ago, the Duke Blue Devils were celebrating their second consecutive nine-win season and an ACC Championship, their first outright title in over 60 years. Everything seemed to be in place for the program to take a big step in the right direction as potential favorites to repeat as conference champions this season.

Then came the transfer portal, a lawsuit with former quarterback Darian Mensah, and the loss of top starters to the NFL. Suddenly, Duke became vulnerable, and for the third consecutive season, head coach Manny Diaz is being forced to push his team to overachieve once more with a lesser roster than they imagined nine months ago.

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on prior to the first half of the game against Florida State at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Duke Faces Long Odds After a Rough Offseason

Duke football has been trending upward since Mike Elko took over as head coach after being the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. When Texas A&M hired him away to be its next head coach, Diaz took over and led the Blue Devils to 18 wins in two seasons.

Each of those years, Duke was a wild-card program and overachieved thanks to the coaching efforts of Diaz and his staff, along with impressive play from important starters.

Nov 25, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko looks on before the first half of the game against Pittsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For a third year in a row, the Blue Devils are one of the biggest wild cards in the ACC, no longer favored to win it again.

If Duke is to have a successful season, which may vary in opinion depending on who you ask, they need players such as quarterback Walker Eget , edge rusher Bryce Davis, star running back Nate Sheppard, linebacker Luke Mergott, and standout tight end Jeremiah Hasley to make the big plays consistently.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils will likely lean on their run game this fall behind the legs of Sheppard, hoping their transfer signal-caller from San Jose State does his job as a game manager. They'll also lean on defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke and his improved secondary and defense overall to make key stops and keep games competitive and low-scoring.

Blue Devils Could Be Diaz's Greatest Accomplishment

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To me, this is a fair approach for a program that lost so much in the offseason, especially when they have the personnel on the roster to do so, hopefully, effectively.

I've written many times in many forms that this year is the biggest in Manny Diaz's coaching career. This campaign could very well be a step back, only to regain it with an effective portal and recruiting class. Speaking of which, the 2025 recruiting class may just be the difference-maker.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of tomorrow's opening game against the reigning AAC champion Tulane Green Wave, Duke has a chance to shock many in the ACC. A win here would set the Blue Devils up nicely for a solid start before a tough stretch that goes deep into November.

The real conversations begin when ACC play picks up later this month. By then, the conference's biggest wild card may just become Diaz's greatest accomplishment as the head of the program so far.