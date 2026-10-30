How Duke's Nate Sheppard Can Get Back on Track Against BC

The Duke football program (5-2, 2-2 ACC) earned a crucial road victory over Virginia last Friday night.

The Blue Devils were in the midst of a two-game skid and had to go on the road to end it. Duke still has a lot of room to grow overall, but they got the job done down the stretch to avoid three straight defeats. Duke now returns home for an interesting matchup against a hot Boston College (4-3, 2-2 ACC) team, with a chance to stack a few wins amid a winnable stretch.

Over its next two games, Duke will host the Eagles, then travel to Raleigh to take on NC State (3-4, 1-3 ACC). Winning the next two games is important for the Blue Devils before they head to Coral Gables to meet No. 1 Miami.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Shepprd Has Been Contained As of Late

In 2026, Duke's offense has revolved around superstar sophomore running back Nate Sheppard, who ranks sixth nationally in rushing yards (875), sixth in carries (153), and has accounted for 13 of the Blue Devils' 25 rushing or receiving touchdowns. However, he has been held in check over the last couple of weeks, albeit while recently overcoming an injury.

Sheppard was a game-time decision against North Carolina two weeks ago and played, totaling 77 rushing yards on 20 carries and 11 catches for 98 yards and a score. His 77 rushing yards were his lowest total of the year. Against Virginia last Friday, Sheppard only carried the ball 15 times, a season-low against Power Conference competition, for 55 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 11 yards.

Don't get me wrong, Sheppard has still been highly impactful, and I still think he has a great case as the most valuable player in college football. But relative to his standards, he's been held in check over the last two games.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Nate Sheppard Can Get Back on Track

Boston College is a solid rushing team, but it hasn't defended the run all that well. The Eagles have allowed about 151 rushing yards per game, but allow the second-fewest passing yards of any team in the ACC (182.1). For both teams, this could turn into a contest dominated by the run, which is a situation Manny Diaz and Co. can take advantage of.

Sheppard is one of the best players in the country, and Duke won games when he led the charge. This weekend is a good chance for the star tailback to regain momentum.