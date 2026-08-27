Former Duke Football Top Recruit Could Be on Outside Again

The Duke Blue Devils are wrapping up fall camp and are now less than 10 days away from their first game of the season against the Tulane Green Wave. Football games are inching closer, and so is the decision-making process for who the key players will be this fall.

Head coach Manny Diaz has already named Walker Eget as the starting quarterback for Week 1. Competition lies elsewhere, including in the secondary, where key transfers continue to make noise in practice. It is a competitive roster that lost a ton of star power to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft.

Competition at Wide Receiver Could Leave One Playmaker on Outside

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

One key area of competition is at the Z-wide receiver spot. As transfers Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte) bestow the X- and slot-receiver roles, respectively, the Z remains a mystery for Week 1. Redshirt freshmen Jaivon Solomon and Jamien Little, and redshirt sophomore Jayden Moore are the trio of pass-catchers vying for the Z role.

So far, Solomon seems to be creating separation and could be a potential standout this season. It seems as though the 2025 recruiting class may have another gem on its hands. However, the odd man out could very well be Moore, one of the highest-rated recruits from Diaz's first rookie class in 2024.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore is already making gains as a return specialist on kick and punt returns. There isn't much doubt that the former 3-star recruit is going to see the field this fall, but wide receiver is a different story.

Jayden Moore's Talent Should Not Go Unnoticed

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Jam Jackson (9) blocks a pass intended for Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore is a talented playmaker who could provide rotational value on the depth chart. There are two ways to look at this: Solomon is just that good of a wideout that he has created that separation during camp, or Moore hasn't been as convincing a pass-catcher as the coaching staff would like at this point.

This may leave Moore on the outside looking in once again. It is a disappointing development for one of Diaz's top recruits from this high school class. However, this doesn't mean Moore is down in the dumps and is far from it.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The opportunity may arise sooner rather than later for Moore to make his impact as a perimeter weapon in the Blue Devils' offense. His speed, quickness, and vision as a runner in space make him a threat for the passing game. Moore should be able to take advantage and provide Duke with ample depth at wide receiver, even if he is on the outside.