Former Duke Guard Trevor Keels Garners Pro Honor
Trevor Keels, the third-leading scorer for the 2021-22 Duke basketball squad in his one-and-done college campaign, hasn't been on the floor in an NBA regular season game since suiting up for the 2022-23 New York Knicks while on a two-way contract as a first-year pro.
But the now-22-year-old Keels has been shining elsewhere, most recently to the tune of earning the latest NBA G League Rookie of the Week hardware in what is his first season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat. The G League advertised the 6-foot-3, 215-pound guard from Clinton, Md., as this week's award recipient via the following social media post on Tuesday afternoon:
Trevor Keels Absolutely Scorching From Downtown
Between the Skyforce's two outings last week, Keels averaged 29.0 points per game while shooting 72.4 percent from the field and a sizzling 86.7 percent from 3-point land. His efforts beyond the arc included a 12-for-12 clip en route to a 46-point performance in Friday's 136-128 home win over the Rip City Remix, marking a new G League record for made threes in a game without a miss.
Sioux Falls currently boasts a 6-4 record this season and sits in a tie with the Iowa Wolves at No. 3 in the G League Western Conference standings.
Duke Basketball Product's Scoring Prowess Continues This Week
On Tuesday night, hours after landing his Player of the Week distinction, Trevor Keels tallied 29 points across his 34 minutes in a 119-107 road victory over the Memphis Hustle, adding six rebounds, two assists, and one steal while shooting a notably efficient 10-for-16 from the field, 4-for-8 from deep, and 3-for-3 at the foul line. He's now averaging 16.8 points this season.
As a Duke basketball freshman starter three years ago, coinciding with the last season of Mike Krzyzewski's legendary coaching career in Durham, Keels averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 boards, and 2.7 dimes but shot only 31.2 percent from three.
After helping fuel the Blue Devils' run to the Final Four, he came off the board No. 42 overall to the Knicks at the 2022 NBA Draft.
