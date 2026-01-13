Duke Basketball Transfer Target Visiting Cardinals as Decision Nears
In this story:
One-time Duke basketball visitor and former three-year Princeton Tigers star Caden Pierce is set to arrive in Kentucky for a tour of the Louisville Cardinals' facilities on Tuesday. That trip is the last reported visit for the 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward.
ALSO READ: Blue Devil Recruiting Prize Cameron Williams Earns 'Unreal' Tag
Pierce, younger brother of current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce and former one-year UNC basketball forward Justin Pierce, checked out the Gonzaga Bulldogs earlier this month.
Purdue was first
He visited the Purdue Boilermakers back in late November before traveling to Durham for the now-No. 6-ranked Blue Devils' thrilling 67-66 ACC/SEC Challenge home win over the then-No. 15 Florida Gators in Cameron Indoor Stadium in early December. Pierce then made a trip north to watch the UConn Huskies in action two weeks later.
The coveted transfer, who officially entered his name into the portal back in September, appears likely to announce a winner in his recruitment soon after wrapping up his Louisville visit.
Ivy's best player
As a sophomore for the 2023-24 Tigers, Caden Pierce took home Ivy League Player of the Year honors, posting averages of 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game after becoming Ivy League Rookie of the Year the previous season.
However, the Glen Ellyn, Ill., native, unranked and unrated as a prep in the 2022 recruiting cycle, saw his stats drop a touch as a junior. Now, Pierce is taking this season off in order to focus on earning his degree from Princeton.
In all three years suiting up for the Tigers, he was teammates with a now-first-year Duke basketball transfer wing in reserve senior Jack Scott. Plus, it's worth noting that Scheyer, whose extended staff next season may well include Scott as a graduate assistant, hails from Northbrook, Ill., roughly 30 miles from Pierce's hometown in the Chicago metropolitan area.
Unlike Scott and 2022-23 Blue Devil forward Max Johns, who transferred as a graduate reserve from Princeton for Scheyer's first season at the helm, Pierce would figure to at least crack the regular rotation at Duke — or wherever he decides to take his versatile talents — in what will be his final year of eligibility at the college level.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD