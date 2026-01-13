Duke Basketball Transfer Target Visiting Cardinals as Decision Nears

One-time Duke basketball visitor and former three-year Princeton Tigers star Caden Pierce is set to arrive in Kentucky for a tour of the Louisville Cardinals' facilities on Tuesday. That trip is the last reported visit for the 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward.

Pierce, younger brother of current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce and former one-year UNC basketball forward Justin Pierce, checked out the Gonzaga Bulldogs earlier this month.

Caden Pierce and his family now seated at the Kennel. About 17 min. before tip. https://t.co/sHp6y9zX7m pic.twitter.com/etrOM0yEEi — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 3, 2026

Purdue was first

He visited the Purdue Boilermakers back in late November before traveling to Durham for the now-No. 6-ranked Blue Devils' thrilling 67-66 ACC/SEC Challenge home win over the then-No. 15 Florida Gators in Cameron Indoor Stadium in early December. Pierce then made a trip north to watch the UConn Huskies in action two weeks later.

The coveted transfer, who officially entered his name into the portal back in September, appears likely to announce a winner in his recruitment soon after wrapping up his Louisville visit.

Ivy's best player

As a sophomore for the 2023-24 Tigers, Caden Pierce took home Ivy League Player of the Year honors, posting averages of 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game after becoming Ivy League Rookie of the Year the previous season.

Princeton transfer Caden Pierce is on his UConn visit today! The former Ivy Player of the Year is a versatile player. He can drive, cut, pass, guard multiple positions, rebound above his stature, and shoot a bit. He's a competitor with a high feel for the game. More below⤵️ https://t.co/1X5ie2O6xq pic.twitter.com/1zKWBpi1QX — Brian Kervick (@bkervick) December 16, 2025

However, the Glen Ellyn, Ill., native, unranked and unrated as a prep in the 2022 recruiting cycle, saw his stats drop a touch as a junior. Now, Pierce is taking this season off in order to focus on earning his degree from Princeton.

In all three years suiting up for the Tigers, he was teammates with a now-first-year Duke basketball transfer wing in reserve senior Jack Scott. Plus, it's worth noting that Scheyer, whose extended staff next season may well include Scott as a graduate assistant, hails from Northbrook, Ill., roughly 30 miles from Pierce's hometown in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 84-73. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Unlike Scott and 2022-23 Blue Devil forward Max Johns, who transferred as a graduate reserve from Princeton for Scheyer's first season at the helm, Pierce would figure to at least crack the regular rotation at Duke — or wherever he decides to take his versatile talents — in what will be his final year of eligibility at the college level.

