Duke’s Foster Harps on Rollercoaster Career
Duke basketball junior guard Caleb Foster has had an up-and-down two and a half seasons with the program, to say the least. From entering the 2024-25 campaign as one of the top national breakout candidates, to falling out of the rotation completely, to resurging his career as a Blue Devil, he's dealt with tons of emotion.
Foster showed promising signs for the future as a rookie in Durham. As a freshman, the guard averaged 7.7 points and 2.1 assists a game on 43.7% shooting from the field and 40.6% shooting from three-point range. He appeared in 27 contests and started 15.
After Foster announced that he would be back with the Blue Devils for his sophomore season, he began to generate a ton of buzz as a perennial breakout candidate with a seemingly elevated role coming in 2024-25.
Simply put, things didn't go as planned.
Foster began the campaign as the team's starting point guard, but was quickly sent to the bench in favor of Tulane graduate transfer Sion James. As the back half of the regular season progressed, Foster fell out of the rotation almost entirely.
As a sophomore, Foster went from a breakout candidate to a fringe rotation piece, averaging 4.9 points in 14.0 minutes per game.
It felt obvious that Foster would hit the transfer portal and search for greener pastures after he was sent to the bench. However, he elected to stick around and resurrect his career.
Caleb Foster Talks On Up-and-Down Career With Duke
Foster once again entered a season with Duke as the team's expected starting point guard. Jon Scheyer inked the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, headlined by freshman phenom Cameron Boozer, but Foster would be a critical veteran piece on a very young team.
So far, Foster has made the right choice in returning to Durham, and has been putting up the best numbers of his career.
For the 17-1 Blue Devils, Foster is averaging career-highs in points per game (9.0), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.4), and field goal percentage (44.3). He's also been arguably the Blue Devils' top perimeter defender.
Foster touched on what it's been like being sent to the bench, then coming back and reviving his collegiate career.
"My time here has been definitely up and down," Foster said. "Obviously, my freshman year I got hurt and then last year I started playing and then I didn’t play. But I think this is what a Duke player does. He doubles down. He fights, fights for what he wants, just doesn’t give up, believes in himself, and he works hard and then the results will show."
Foster did, in fact, double down and fight, and it's paying off. Duke is regarded as one of the top teams in the country, and the junior will have a chance to lead the Blue Devils to a sixth national title.
What’s Next for Duke?
Duke will look to win its seventh straight league game against Wake Forest (11-8, 2-4 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 24.
