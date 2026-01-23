Duke’s Foster Harps on Rollercoaster Career

Duke basketball junior guard Caleb Foster has had an up-and-down two and a half seasons with the program, to say the least. From entering the 2024-25 campaign as one of the top national breakout candidates, to falling out of the rotation completely, to resurging his career as a Blue Devil, he's dealt with tons of emotion.

Foster showed promising signs for the future as a rookie in Durham. As a freshman, the guard averaged 7.7 points and 2.1 assists a game on 43.7% shooting from the field and 40.6% shooting from three-point range. He appeared in 27 contests and started 15.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward AJ Rohosy (4) in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After Foster announced that he would be back with the Blue Devils for his sophomore season, he began to generate a ton of buzz as a perennial breakout candidate with a seemingly elevated role coming in 2024-25.

Simply put, things didn't go as planned.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sion James (14) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Foster began the campaign as the team's starting point guard, but was quickly sent to the bench in favor of Tulane graduate transfer Sion James. As the back half of the regular season progressed, Foster fell out of the rotation almost entirely.

As a sophomore, Foster went from a breakout candidate to a fringe rotation piece, averaging 4.9 points in 14.0 minutes per game.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) controls the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It felt obvious that Foster would hit the transfer portal and search for greener pastures after he was sent to the bench. However, he elected to stick around and resurrect his career.

Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) and Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) battled for control in the second half as the Blue Devils rallied to beat the Cards 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. Duke shot 70 percent in field goals in the second half after only 36 percent in the first. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caleb Foster Talks On Up-and-Down Career With Duke

Foster once again entered a season with Duke as the team's expected starting point guard. Jon Scheyer inked the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, headlined by freshman phenom Cameron Boozer, but Foster would be a critical veteran piece on a very young team.

So far, Foster has made the right choice in returning to Durham, and has been putting up the best numbers of his career.

Caleb Foster Highlights at Cal 😈🐻 pic.twitter.com/eIQDIFBJwG — DukeLights 𝕏 (@dukelightsx) January 15, 2026

For the 17-1 Blue Devils, Foster is averaging career-highs in points per game (9.0), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.4), and field goal percentage (44.3). He's also been arguably the Blue Devils' top perimeter defender.

Foster touched on what it's been like being sent to the bench, then coming back and reviving his collegiate career.

Coach Scheyer on Caleb Foster:



“I see his growth in he’s understanding what impacts winning and his stability of just showing up every day to work, blocking out any noise, focusing on the task at hand, being a great teammate, making others better, just doing all the things you… pic.twitter.com/wOoomOE7tC — Blue Devil Voices (@DukeEchoes) January 18, 2026

"My time here has been definitely up and down," Foster said. "Obviously, my freshman year I got hurt and then last year I started playing and then I didn’t play. But I think this is what a Duke player does. He doubles down. He fights, fights for what he wants, just doesn’t give up, believes in himself, and he works hard and then the results will show."

Foster did, in fact, double down and fight, and it's paying off. Duke is regarded as one of the top teams in the country, and the junior will have a chance to lead the Blue Devils to a sixth national title.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

What’s Next for Duke?

Duke will look to win its seventh straight league game against Wake Forest (11-8, 2-4 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Jan. 24.

