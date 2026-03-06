From Heartbreak to Domination: Duke Chases Payback in Tobacco Road Classic

The Tobacco Road rivalry reignites this Saturday, March 7, 2026, as the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-2 overall, 16-1 ACC) host the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6 overall, 12-5 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.

Blood in the Water: No. 1 Duke Hungers for Savage Revenge After Trimble’s Dagger

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) and bench react after hitting the game winning shot in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This matchup carries extra weight for Duke , who are seeking revenge after a heartbreaking loss in the first meeting. On February 7 in Chapel Hill, UNC pulled off a stunning 71-68 comeback victory, capped by Seth Trimble’s dramatic corner three-pointer with just 0.4 seconds left.

The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 13 points early and 11 in the second half, but surged late, shooting over 60% after the break while holding Duke to 37.5%.

That win snapped a three-game skid against the Blue Devils and sparked wild celebrations, including court storming that reportedly left a Duke staffer with a bloody lip.

Tobacco Road Inferno: One Month of Rage Explodes in Cameron's Cauldron

Duke has dominated since, riding a hot streak to the No. 1 ranking and clinching at least a share of the ACC regular-season title (they sealed the outright title with a 93-64 blowout of NC State on March 2).

Freshman standout Cameron Boozer has been a force, averaging around 22.6 points and 10 rebounds per game with efficient shooting. His double-doubles and leadership have fueled Duke’s offense, which has averaged 90 points in recent contests.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) lays the ball up against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“It’s just tough knowing that we were leading the whole game. We’ve got to go back and watch, but I think we did a lot of good things tonight. Coming on the road, to UNC, obviously they’re a great team. At the end of the day, I’ve got to be a lot better for our team, on both sides of the ball. That’s definitely a tough way to lose, but we’ll be alright,” said Boozer following his second collegiate loss.

The Blue Devils boast one of the nation’s top defenses, allowing just 62.5 points per game, and they’re undefeated at home this season.

Dame Sarr is UNSCREENABLE. He has been on one lately defensively and is a HUGE reason why Duke is heading into March with the highest ranked defense in the country.#duke #defense #collegebasketball #basketballcoach pic.twitter.com/b9mDFsnE0G — AndrewTalksHoops (@AndrewTalksHoop) February 27, 2026

March Madness Prelude: UNC's Road to Ruin Starts in Durham's Darkness

UNC, meanwhile, sits fourth in the ACC and has shown resilience on the road despite inconsistencies away from Chapel Hill. Freshman Caleb Wilson has been a revelation, leading the Tar Heels with 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Trimble’s clutch heroics remain fresh in everyone’s mind, and UNC’s balanced attack (80.4ppg) could pose problems if they force Duke into a half-court grind.

Revenge Isn't Served Cold - It's Delivered in a Hostile Hell at Cameron Indoor

NO. 1 DUKE ROUTS NC STATE 😈



Blue Devils win big in Raleigh en route to becoming outright ACC regular season Champs 👏 pic.twitter.com/iev57CvzjC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 3, 2026

The stakes are high: Duke looks to complete a near-perfect ACC run, protect its top-seed trajectory for March Madness, and exorcise the demons from that buzzer-beater defeat. UNC aims to play spoiler, hand the Blue Devils their first home loss, and build momentum heading into the postseason.

Cameron Indoor will be rocking, the rivalry will be intense, and revenge is on the menu for Duke. Expect a battle of elite freshmen, defensive stops, and possibly another classic finish in one of college basketball’s greatest rivalries.