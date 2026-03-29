Full Duke Injury Report for Elite Eight Matchup

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils will take on 2-seed UConn on Sunday for a chance to advance to the program's second straight Final Four under head coach Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils moved on to their third consecutive Elite Eight with an 80-75 win over 5-seed St. John's on Friday night.

Duke's Sweet 16 bout with the Red Storm was the first time in weeks that the Blue Devils were "fully healthy," as starters Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster were in the rotation together for the first time since March 2.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, despite the two veterans suiting up and playing sizable minutes, both Ngongba and Foster are less than 100%. Ngongba has been dealing with foot soreness and Foster underwent foot surgery due to a fractured right foot just about three weeks ago.

Nonetheless, the pair was extremely impactful in their time, and it was crucial in a hard-fought battle with the Johnnies. The Blue Devils will now face off against a Huskies squad oozing with championship DNA, and the experienced presences of Ngongba and Foster will be that much more important.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Let's take a look at the latest update on the two key pieces ahead of Duke's Elite Eight battle with UConn.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Caleb Foster

When Foster was diagnosed with a fractured right foot that he suffered in the first half of Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina, it seemed like the Blue Devils would have to make it all the way to the Final Four just for Foster to have a chance to return.

Then, in a miraculous turn of events, Foster suited up in the Sweet 16 just about three weeks after having foot surgery. Not only did the junior play significant minutes, but he willed the Blue Devils to a victory.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (center) looks on with a while wearing a walking boot during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

In 19 minutes, Foster went for 11 points, all in the second half, to go along with three rebounds and two assists. In a bout with a deep and experienced UConn club, Foster's contributions will be crucial for a Duke win.

Foster is currently listed as questionable to play in the Elite Eight.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba

Ngongba made his way back into the rotation in the Round of 32 after not appearing since March 2. The center logged 13 minutes in the second round and 17 in the Sweet 16 against the Johnnies.

Despite Ngongba just dealing with soreness, it seems like Scheyer and Co. are still being extra cautious in regard to his availability. In all likelihood, he will suit up against UConn and continue to see his minutes increase.