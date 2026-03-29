Full Duke Injury Report for Elite Eight Matchup
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The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils will take on 2-seed UConn on Sunday for a chance to advance to the program's second straight Final Four under head coach Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils moved on to their third consecutive Elite Eight with an 80-75 win over 5-seed St. John's on Friday night.
Duke's Sweet 16 bout with the Red Storm was the first time in weeks that the Blue Devils were "fully healthy," as starters Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster were in the rotation together for the first time since March 2.
However, despite the two veterans suiting up and playing sizable minutes, both Ngongba and Foster are less than 100%. Ngongba has been dealing with foot soreness and Foster underwent foot surgery due to a fractured right foot just about three weeks ago.
Nonetheless, the pair was extremely impactful in their time, and it was crucial in a hard-fought battle with the Johnnies. The Blue Devils will now face off against a Huskies squad oozing with championship DNA, and the experienced presences of Ngongba and Foster will be that much more important.
Let's take a look at the latest update on the two key pieces ahead of Duke's Elite Eight battle with UConn.
Caleb Foster
When Foster was diagnosed with a fractured right foot that he suffered in the first half of Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina, it seemed like the Blue Devils would have to make it all the way to the Final Four just for Foster to have a chance to return.
Then, in a miraculous turn of events, Foster suited up in the Sweet 16 just about three weeks after having foot surgery. Not only did the junior play significant minutes, but he willed the Blue Devils to a victory.
In 19 minutes, Foster went for 11 points, all in the second half, to go along with three rebounds and two assists. In a bout with a deep and experienced UConn club, Foster's contributions will be crucial for a Duke win.
Foster is currently listed as questionable to play in the Elite Eight.
Patrick Ngongba
Ngongba made his way back into the rotation in the Round of 32 after not appearing since March 2. The center logged 13 minutes in the second round and 17 in the Sweet 16 against the Johnnies.
Despite Ngongba just dealing with soreness, it seems like Scheyer and Co. are still being extra cautious in regard to his availability. In all likelihood, he will suit up against UConn and continue to see his minutes increase.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.