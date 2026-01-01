Duke Gains Momentum for Top 2027 Cornerback

While Duke and head coach Manny Diaz's primary recruiting focus is on the upcoming January transfer portal window, the Blue Devils are also still actively pursuing several prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

One of those prospects is a four-star cornerback and a top 200 player in the country, who recently named Duke as one of the programs that have stood out in his recruitment so far.

Duke Standing out to Four-Star 2027 Cornerback

Throughout the 2027 cycle, Duke has been targeting Montre Jackson, a four-star cornerback from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas. The Blue Devils initially extended an offer to him in May and hosted him on an unofficial visit in November.

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jackson is a blue-chip prospect and one of the defensive backs in the 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 182 overall player in the country, the No. 19 cornerback, and the No. 25 recruit out of Texas.

While he's received interest from several of the nation's top programs, he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that four schools are standing out to him the most: Duke, LSU, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“I have the best relationship right now with Duke, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU,” Jackson told Biggins. “I’ve already visited all of those schools except Tennessee and I’m going to try and get there in January."

While Jackson told Biggins that Oklahoma is the school making the biggest push for him right now, the young cornerback also highlighted Duke. He explained that he has a strong relationship with defensive backs coach V'Angelo Bentley and that he would be a great fit for the Blue Devils' defensive scheme.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Landen King (0) celebrates with running back Chandler Rivers (5) before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With Duke, I’m close with coach [V’Angelo] Bentley and we talk a lot," Jackson told Biggins. "He said I would be a great fit in their system and how they play so they’re up there for me.”

With the 2025 season coming to a close, Jackson told Biggins that he plans to take some unofficial visits with schools in January and intends to take five official visits (OV) this spring before making his decision in July.

If the Blue Devils can get him on campus in Durham this spring for an OV, they should have a strong chance of landing the four-star cornerback.

Duke will have to compete with elite programs, including the Sooners, Vols, and Tigers, to secure Jackson's commitment. Still, the Blue Devils appear to have firmly established themselves as contenders in his recruitment.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE