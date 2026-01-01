Duke Gains Momentum for Top 2027 Cornerback
While Duke and head coach Manny Diaz's primary recruiting focus is on the upcoming January transfer portal window, the Blue Devils are also still actively pursuing several prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
One of those prospects is a four-star cornerback and a top 200 player in the country, who recently named Duke as one of the programs that have stood out in his recruitment so far.
Duke Standing out to Four-Star 2027 Cornerback
Throughout the 2027 cycle, Duke has been targeting Montre Jackson, a four-star cornerback from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas. The Blue Devils initially extended an offer to him in May and hosted him on an unofficial visit in November.
Jackson is a blue-chip prospect and one of the defensive backs in the 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 182 overall player in the country, the No. 19 cornerback, and the No. 25 recruit out of Texas.
While he's received interest from several of the nation's top programs, he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that four schools are standing out to him the most: Duke, LSU, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
- “I have the best relationship right now with Duke, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU,” Jackson told Biggins. “I’ve already visited all of those schools except Tennessee and I’m going to try and get there in January."
While Jackson told Biggins that Oklahoma is the school making the biggest push for him right now, the young cornerback also highlighted Duke. He explained that he has a strong relationship with defensive backs coach V'Angelo Bentley and that he would be a great fit for the Blue Devils' defensive scheme.
- With Duke, I’m close with coach [V’Angelo] Bentley and we talk a lot," Jackson told Biggins. "He said I would be a great fit in their system and how they play so they’re up there for me.”
With the 2025 season coming to a close, Jackson told Biggins that he plans to take some unofficial visits with schools in January and intends to take five official visits (OV) this spring before making his decision in July.
If the Blue Devils can get him on campus in Durham this spring for an OV, they should have a strong chance of landing the four-star cornerback.
Duke will have to compete with elite programs, including the Sooners, Vols, and Tigers, to secure Jackson's commitment. Still, the Blue Devils appear to have firmly established themselves as contenders in his recruitment.
