What Drew Scharnowski Brings to Duke Rotation

The Duke basketball program has made its first splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle, as the Blue Devils have reeled in former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski. The 6'9", 230-pound big man spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Bruins.

It isn't exactly as high-profile a signing as some Duke fans were expecting to see, but Scharnowski brings a plethora of talent and potential to a Blue Devil squad still sitting with a ton of uncertainty regarding roster construction next season.

NEWS: Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski has committed to the Duke Blue Devils, he announced.



First Team All MVC and All MVC Defensive Team Selections this season. https://t.co/S5RorHUs7Z pic.twitter.com/bNEyqvzFFg — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 19, 2026

It's still unclear what Scharnowski's exact role will be, as Jon Scheyer and his staff are still waiting to hear back from sophomore Patrick Ngongba on whether he plans to return to Duke next season or declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Nonetheless, Scheyer and Co. have made their first splash in the portal. Let's break down how Scharnowski will fit into Duke's rotation next year.

Mar 8, 2025; St. Louis, MO, Belmont Bruins forward Drew Scharnowski (11) catches the ball in front of Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Passing Ability

Scharnowski is one of the best passing bigs in this year's portal cycle, as he averaged 2.6 assists this past season, good for third on the Bruins. At 6'9", the Illinois native can operate as either a passer or roller with screening action and boasts a versatile offensive game.

As of now, it's completely up in the air who Duke's top scoring option will be, meaning the basketball will have to be constantly moving to free up lanes. Scharnowski's passing ability with all the DHO action Scheyer with the bigs ran last year will be fun to watch.

Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski (11) drives past MTSU forward Chris Loofe (13) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Versatility

Scharnowski was one of the best defensive pieces in the entire Missouri Valley Conference last season, earning All-MVC First Team and All-MVC Defensive Team honors. The forward's 39 total blocked shots ranked fifth in the MVC, and his versatility bodes perfectly for how Scheyer likes to run defensively.

At 6'9", Scharnowski can guard the one through four on the court, with good enough footwork to switch when necessary and move with the guards. One of the main reasons Duke has been an elite defensive squad over the past few seasons has been due to overwhelming length at every position, and Scharnowski adds to that mightily.

Drake's Isaiah Carr guards a shot from Belmont's Drew Scharnowski during a game at Knapp Center on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Physical Scorer Around the Basket

Scharnowski makes his scoring money inside the paint, with a tenacity and physicality that Duke lives by. Last season, the Blue Devils were one of the best interior scoring teams in college basketball, and that's how their newest portal addition attacks on that end of the floor.

The former Bruin has only attempted seven three-pointers across his two collegiate seasons, but his interior presence will be tough for any opponent to deal with. Scharnowski averaged 10.7 points per game on 68.1% shooting from the field this past season.