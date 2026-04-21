Duke Gets Return Pledge From Another Big Rotation Piece

After a fairly quiet first week and a half or so of the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle for the Duke basketball program, things are starting to fall into place.

First, the Blue Devils got freshman point guard Cayden Boozer and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba back for their respective sophomore and junior seasons. In between those two announcements, Duke made its first splash in the transfer portal, signing former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have now received another big return pledge, as redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins will be back with the Blue Devils in 2026-27.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Duke Redshirt Freshman Sebastian Wilking To Return in 2026-27

Sebastian Wilkins was a very late addition to Scheyer and Co.'s No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, as the forward reclassified from 2026 to 2025. The Brewster Academy (NH) product was ranked as the No. 35 overall player, No. 7 power forward, and No. 2 player out of the state of New Hampshire, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings.

Not long before the 2025-26 campaign, Wilkins elected to redshirt with the exponential amount of talent that Duke had at its disposal last season. But make no mistake, he has the potential to be a productive 3-and-D wing for the Blue Devils next season.

At 6'8" and 215 pounds, Wilkins possesses a strong outside shot and the ability to put the ball on the floor. With a wingspan of almost seven feet, the forward can guard multiple positions on the floor at his size, which is always going to get a player time on the floor with Scheyer.

He likely won't be a star on next year's squad, but with all of the players Duke is already bringing back, Wilkins is adding to what is shaping up to be one of the deepest Blue Devil squads in years.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke Heavily Linked to Star Transfer John Blackwell

The next domino to fall for the Blue Devils could be Wisconsin star transfer guard John Blackwell, the No. 3 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports. The 6'4" guard took a visit to Duke on Monday, then shortly after received a crystal ball prediction to land in Durham.

With Boozer already confirmed to be back and 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr. on the way, the Blue Devils could have the best backcourt in all of college basketball if Blackwell commits and Caleb Foster returns for a senior season.