Forgotten Duke Rotation Piece Fans Need To Monitor for Future

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are still dealing with significant uncertainty about which players from the 2025-26 squad will return to the program and which will depart.

Guys such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, and Dame Sarr all have yet to reveal their future statuses. The Blue Devils recently got some major news, as freshman guard Cayden Boozer announced that he will return next season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Scheyer and Co. have lost sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia to the transfer portal, both of whom committed to Indiana and UConn, respectively. Additionally, Maliq Brown will be gone, as he has exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility, and Cameron Boozer will almost definitely declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

However, through all the transfer portal chaos and big Blue Devil names who have yet to announce their future plans, there is one rotation piece who isn't being talked about, but is a name fans have to monitor heading into next season.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sebastian Wilkins Needs To Garner Some Attention

Many Blue Devil fans have forgotten about former 4-star recruit Sebastian Wilkins, who joined the Blue Devils late after reclassifying from 2026 to 2025. The forward redshirted this past season but, barring a portal entry, will be a valuable piece to the rotation next season.

Wilkins was ranked as the No. 35 overall player and No. 7 power forward after reclassifying, according to the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings. The 6'8", 215-pound big man held offers from the likes of Alabama, Maryland, and Florida State.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) shoots a three pointer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Depending on which Blue Devils stay or depart from the program, Wilkins is set to be a solid contributor, and he could develop into a key two-way piece for Scheyer and Co.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What Wilkins Brings to the Table

What will get the New Hampshire native on the floor next season is his defensive versatility, as Wilkins can effectively guard the one through four on the court. Additionally, Wilkins has shown consistency from the outside and projects as a solid 3-and-D forward.

Now, what separates Wilkins and makes him so valuable is that he does not need the ball in his hands to contribute. Along with his defensive skills, the forward impacts the game in so many different ways on both sides of the ball. Odds are, his box score stats won't jump off the page, but he will serve as a "Swiss Army Knife" type of talent for Scheyer in his redshirt freshman campaign.